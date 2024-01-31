MW3 is getting more Zombies in season 2, but not in MWZ

Season two of Modern Warfare 3 is going to add a ton of new content to the core multiplayer experience, including a new mode that will force players to contend with both zombies and opposing players.

Hordepoint is a new six-vs-six core multiplayer game mode set to debut in season two, the devs confirmed today. This mode looks similar to the Hardpoint mode its name alludes to but with an undead twist as CoD players will likely have to fight both enemy operators and zombies while they hold a point. More information about Hordepoint, including whether or not it will be a limited-time mode or a permanent one, will likely be released closer to the season two launch date next month.

They’re spreading. Image via Activision

The new mode flanks what is sure to be a heavy focus on zombies and the Zombies mode in general for MW3 season two, with The Walking Dead characters Rick Grimes and Michonne joining the cast of operators (weeks before the characters debut in their new The Walking Dead spinoff series). With the new season should come some new content for the actual Zombies mode, MWZ.

While many hoped MWZ would feature some PvP/PvE hybrid action, given that it was so heavily influenced by the DMZ mode from MW2, Hordepoint will at least provide a bit of that style of gameplay, albeit in a much smaller dose.

Hordepoint looks poised to be the first and only core multiplayer mode in Call of Duty‘s long history to use zombies that are not controlled by a player. While the odds of this mode ever making its way into the ranked playlist are pretty low, it should be worth trying out when it goes live with the launch of season two on Feb. 7.

Season two of Modern Warfare 3 will launch with Hordepoint and three new core six-vs-six maps, alongside additional new features and updates.