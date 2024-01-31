Category:
CoD

MW3 is getting more Zombies in season 2, but not in MWZ

Hold it down.
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
|
Published: Jan 31, 2024 02:01 pm
A player holds a Jugger-Nog Perk Can in their hands while a swam of Zombies approach.
Image via Activision

Season two of Modern Warfare 3 is going to add a ton of new content to the core multiplayer experience, including a new mode that will force players to contend with both zombies and opposing players.

Recommended Videos

Hordepoint is a new six-vs-six core multiplayer game mode set to debut in season two, the devs confirmed today. This mode looks similar to the Hardpoint mode its name alludes to but with an undead twist as CoD players will likely have to fight both enemy operators and zombies while they hold a point. More information about Hordepoint, including whether or not it will be a limited-time mode or a permanent one, will likely be released closer to the season two launch date next month.

Zombies MW3
They’re spreading. Image via Activision

The new mode flanks what is sure to be a heavy focus on zombies and the Zombies mode in general for MW3 season two, with The Walking Dead characters Rick Grimes and Michonne joining the cast of operators (weeks before the characters debut in their new The Walking Dead spinoff series). With the new season should come some new content for the actual Zombies mode, MWZ.

While many hoped MWZ would feature some PvP/PvE hybrid action, given that it was so heavily influenced by the DMZ mode from MW2, Hordepoint will at least provide a bit of that style of gameplay, albeit in a much smaller dose.

Hordepoint looks poised to be the first and only core multiplayer mode in Call of Duty‘s long history to use zombies that are not controlled by a player. While the odds of this mode ever making its way into the ranked playlist are pretty low, it should be worth trying out when it goes live with the launch of season two on Feb. 7.

Season two of Modern Warfare 3 will launch with Hordepoint and three new core six-vs-six maps, alongside additional new features and updates.

related content
Read Article The future of the Call of Duty League has never felt more bleak
Call of Duty 2024 Major One in Boston
Category:
CoD
CoD
The future of the Call of Duty League has never felt more bleak
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 31, 2024
Read Article All challenges and rewards in The Boys: Supe Siege event in MW3
The MW2 operator skin for Homelander from The Boys.
Category:
CoD
CoD
All challenges and rewards in The Boys: Supe Siege event in MW3
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 31, 2024
Read Article When does season 2 of MW3 come out?
An operator from MW3 sprinting while a giant orb rises in the background.
Category:
CoD
CoD
When does season 2 of MW3 come out?
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 31, 2024
Read Article Are there AI bots in MW3 multiplayer?
MW3 multiplayer
Category:
CoD
CoD
Are there AI bots in MW3 multiplayer?
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Jan 30, 2024
Read Article How to fix the Travis-Rilea error in MW3 and Warzone
An image of a Call of Duty operator holding up an assault rifle.
Category:
CoD
CoD
How to fix the Travis-Rilea error in MW3 and Warzone
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The future of the Call of Duty League has never felt more bleak
Call of Duty 2024 Major One in Boston
Category:
CoD
CoD
The future of the Call of Duty League has never felt more bleak
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 31, 2024
Read Article All challenges and rewards in The Boys: Supe Siege event in MW3
The MW2 operator skin for Homelander from The Boys.
Category:
CoD
CoD
All challenges and rewards in The Boys: Supe Siege event in MW3
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 31, 2024
Read Article When does season 2 of MW3 come out?
An operator from MW3 sprinting while a giant orb rises in the background.
Category:
CoD
CoD
When does season 2 of MW3 come out?
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 31, 2024
Read Article Are there AI bots in MW3 multiplayer?
MW3 multiplayer
Category:
CoD
CoD
Are there AI bots in MW3 multiplayer?
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Jan 30, 2024
Read Article How to fix the Travis-Rilea error in MW3 and Warzone
An image of a Call of Duty operator holding up an assault rifle.
Category:
CoD
CoD
How to fix the Travis-Rilea error in MW3 and Warzone
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 30, 2024

Author

Scott Robertson
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.