Leaks suggest Infinity Ward taking over MW3 Zombies while Treyarch works on CoD 2024

Treyarch took the helm for the first-ever Zombies project in a Modern Warfare title, but has reportedly handed over the keys to other supporting studios for post-game content.

Instead of the traditional round-based format, Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is a spiritual successor to Warzone 2′s DMZ. The game mode challenges squads to complete missions, collect loot, and then attempt to exfil via helicopter. Loyal community members questioned the bold departure, but Treyarch received praise for the ambitious mode.

Zombies didn’t get much in Season One Reloaded. Image via Activision Blizzard

But after seeing the final product, Zombies ownership is reportedly changing hands.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies reportedly under new leadership

“It’s probably already known but Treyarch has little to no involvement in MWZ anymore,” CoD leaker Alaix claimed on Jan. 26. “Focus has been shifted to COD 2024.”

All rumors point to CoD 2024 being a new Black Ops series entry developed by Treyarch. The next CoD will reportedly be set in the Gulf War, “with a strong focus on the CIA,” according to Insider Gaming. While Treyarch wraps up production on its first mainline franchise entry since Black Ops Cold War in 2020, Infinity Ward stepped forward and ramped up excitement for the future of MWZ.

“Just wanted to say… We are COOOKING for season 2 mwz content,” Infinity Ward associate game designer Cloak&Kill claimed.

But it might not just be Infinity Ward in the trenches for MWZ. Alaix reported that there is a chance that Raven Software is lending a hand as well. Based on the Season One battle pass, we expect Season Two to start on the first Wednesday of February 2024.