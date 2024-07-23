Call of Duty finally hits Game Pass, but it’s not the one players want

It’s finally happening. Call of Duty is coming to Game Pass, and subscribers on PC and Xbox can download it very, very soon.

But the addition to Game Pass is not an older title like Call of Duty 4 or Black Ops 2, as many expected. The first CoD game to make it to the Microsoft subscription service is the series’ newest one, Modern Warfare 3.

Get ready to battle. Image via Activision

Xbox announced the news in a post on Twitter/X today, confirming that MW3 is set to release on Game Pass tomorrow, July 24, alongside the game’s season five update. The update will add new weapons, maps, and more throughout several of the game’s modes.

With Game Pass’ new tiers, though, there are some stipulations. The full MW3 game (campaign, multiplayer, Zombies) will be available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. For those on the Xbox Game Pass Console tier, it will only feature the game’s campaign.

Many fans still long for older titles such as World at War, Black Ops 1 and 2, and the original MW3 and Modern Warfare 2 to come to the subscription service. But for now, it’s the current title only. It’s unconfirmed when or if older titles will be coming to Game Pass.

The talk of CoD coming to Game Pass has been going for ages, ever since Microsoft finished its acquisition of Activision Blizzard last year. The potential for the full CoD library to make its way to the subscription service is exciting, but Microsoft may still see value in forcing gamers to purchase the old titles if they want to experience them.

July 24. It's go time. ​

​@CallofDuty: Modern Warfare III is coming to Game Pass! pic.twitter.com/TwO8bHxteA — Xbox (@Xbox) July 23, 2024

The next game, Black Ops 6, will also be released on Game Pass as a day-one launch title for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers when it drops on Oct. 25.

