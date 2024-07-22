MW3 to launch on Game Pass this week, CoD leaker claims

Following recent reports that Modern Warfare 3 would be coming to the Xbox Game Pass, the release date has been leaked. Prominent CoD leaker extas1s claims Activision’s flagship will be added to the platform in two days, on July 24.

They said this on their account on X (formerly Twitter) on July 22. “You imagined it, but I can now 100 percent confirm the arrival of MW3 to Game Pass on PC and Console on July 24,” they wrote in the post.

We recently covered the potential inclusion of other CoD titles on Game Pass following Microsoft’s plan to hike up prices for its service. Black Ops 6 is the only confirmed Game Pass release so far, but it will likely change sooner than anticipated.

Modern Warfare 3 is Activision’s current flagship title. Image via Activision

On social media platforms like Reddit, players have reacted positively to the news, expressing hope Microsoft includes other CoD titles alongside Modern Warfare 3 and Black Ops 6. Some remain skeptical, however, believing the publisher will focus only on the current and biggest CoD entries while sidelining the previous ones, such as the much beloved Modern Warfare 2019. Adding Modern Warfare 3 might be a solid start since the game is very much at the end of its usual year-long lifespan.

In case you missed it, Microsoft has bumped up prices for its Game Pass service after announcing that Call of Duty would be making its way to the platform. Depending on the region, the price hike varies from small to massive, with Game Pass for Console discontinued altogether. The publisher is currently embroiled in a battle with the Federal Trade Commission over this restructure but continues to argue that CoD and day-one releases are enough reason for it.

