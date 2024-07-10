CoD: MW3 reportedly coming to Game Pass very, very soon amid upcoming price hike

Call of Duty is finally coming to Game Pass, as soon as today, according to a new report. And it’s not one of the old classics, either.

Recommended Videos

The 2023 release Modern Warfare 3 will be the first CoD title to come to Microsoft’s subscription service, according to a report by Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson. The news is reportedly set to coincide with the confirmation of a price hike and changes to Game Pass.

Ready to grind? Image via Activision

An Xbox support page spilled the beans that Game Pass will soon be increasing in price, with Game Pass Ultimate hiking up to $19.99 per month, which equates to $240 for a whole year of the service. PC Game Pass will jump from $9.99 a month to $11.99 a month as well. These are the best and simplest options for those looking to play CoD, including the upcoming Black Ops 6, which launches in late October.

The biggest change to Game Pass other than price is that the cheaper subscription option, Game Pass Console, will no longer include access to releases on day one, including BO6 later this year. This is a big shift from what was originally announced.

Henderson expects the news of MW3’s inclusion on Game Pass, plus the subscription’s changes and price hike, to come as early as today. But the actual release of MW3 on Game Pass is still unknown, with Henderson saying several sources suggest it will come in the latter half of July.

Since it was announced that CoD is coming to Game Pass, fans have expected that previous classic titles such as the original Black Ops and Modern Warfare games would be the first to be made available. Instead, it appears that Microsoft will look to squeeze as much out of the current MW3 while it still can.

MW3’s season five is set to begin in a couple of weeks, and a sixth season is likely to come at the end of September. After that, live-service content development will shift to BO6 after it launches on Oct. 25.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy