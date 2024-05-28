Xbox may have accidentally confirmed CoD: Black Ops 6 is coming to Game Pass

Xbox seems to have accidentally confirmed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be a day one release on Game Pass.

Speculation regarding Xbox’s inclusion of the Call of Duty franchise in its subscription service has been rife ever since Microsoft completed its takeover of Activision Blizzard, and a big announcement could be on the horizon.

Big news. Image via Activision

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), fans shared a notification from the Game Pass app that informed users that Black Ops 6 is coming to Game Pass on day one later this year—with the banner saying the news was “just announced.”

There’s been no official confirmation yet, but Windows Central’s Jez Corden replied to the tweet and said it “should be officially announced this week.”

Xbox is set for a big event as part of Summer Games Fest on June 9, with the show being followed by a Call of Duty showcase, which seems like the most likely time for confirmation of the Game Pass inclusion.

Although the news isn’t necessarily surprising, given Xbox regularly adds day one launch titles to Game Pass, the confirmation comes at a time when the company is attracting plenty of criticism.

A vast number of layoffs have occurred since Microsoft’s takeover of Activision Blizzard, hitting a wide array of studios, while a change in approach also saw previously exclusive titles like Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of Thieves made available on PlayStation.

This sparked rumors of additional Xbox platform exclusive titles heading to the rival PlayStation, which led to players wondering whether owning an Xbox console is still worthwhile. Including Black Ops 6 in the game pass subscription will certainly persuade some players to stay put, though.

No release date has been shared for Black Ops 6 yet, but if previous release dates are anything to go by, we should expect the next Call of Duty title to land in October or November 2024.

