Xbox ‘in real trouble’ as majority of games will likely come to PlayStation

More Xbox games are making their way to PlayStation in the future as Microsoft’s console has found itself “in real trouble.”

Recommended Videos

A major switch in strategy occurred in February with Xbox’s announcement that High-Fi Rush, Pentiment, Grounded, and Sea of Thieves are making their way onto Sony platforms, having previously been Microsoft exclusives—and constant speculation has suggested more will follow.

Will Starfield make the jump? Image via Bethesda

The “majority” of Xbox-exclusive titles will eventually make their way to PlayStation, according to Chris Dring from GamesIndustry.biz, speaking on the GI Microcast on March 25.

On the back of GDC, Dring claimed that “Xbox is in real trouble as a hardware manufacturer” and the “performance in Europe” is now flatling, leading to concerns among publishers regarding support for the Microsoft console.

He added that one major company that released a big game last year said it “doesn’t know why they bothered supporting it” while claiming retailers in Europe are considering, or already have, reducing the amount of stock they are holding.

Xbox has long been behind PlayStation in the console wars and has seen platform exclusives like Starfield struggle compared to Sony’s efforts like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and God of War: Ragnarok, both big sellers and achieved critical acclaim.

In the long term, Dring understands that “the majority” of Xbox titles will make their way to other platforms as long as the current trend continues and that Microsoft’s vision to grow the market on other platforms aside from the console doesn’t align with its partner’s views.

It remains to be seen what lies ahead for console gamers. But it has become clear that four years into the current-gen era of Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, the industry perhaps hasn’t progressed as many expected, with support for previous-gen consoles still widespread.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more