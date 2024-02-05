Category:
Which Xbox exclusives will be added to PlayStation 5 library?

What does this mean for Xbox enthusiasts?
Published: Feb 4, 2024 09:22 pm
Xbox is well-known for having exclusive games, meaning they can only be played on Xbox consoles or PCs. However, it appears the exclusivity for specific titles may be coming to an end, with new reports speculating they will be added to the PlayStation 5’s already hefty library. Here are all the titles expected to make the leap in the future.

All speculated Xbox-exclusive games coming to PlayStation 5

There may be three games coming to PlayStation 5, including Starfield, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and HiFi Rush, the latter of which even has a tentative launch for the PS5 in the opening quarter of this year.

Sources close to The Verge, which broke one of several reports on Feb. 4, suggested Indiana Jones and the Great Circle may launch on PlayStation 5 from day one as Microsoft is interested in branching out by determining which games will remain exclusive and which will be available on the Nintendo Switch and PS5 later.

In addition, XboxEra reported that Starfield may launch on PS5 sometime after the release of the upcoming Shattered Space expansion on Xbox and PC, which is coming later this year. Rumors surrounding HiFi Rush coming to PS5 have been circulating for some time too. XboxEra’s sources mentioned this Xbox-exclusive title has a tentative PS5 launch in Q1 of this year, so it may be added to the PlayStation library in February or March.

It would make financial sense for Microsoft to remove game exclusivity for specific titles they believe will do well on other platforms, like HiFi Rush and Starfield. However, as there has been no official announcement from Xbox, Microsoft, or PlayStation, these are simply reports for the time being. If the organizations officially announce these exclusive titles for the PS5 and Nintendo Switch, it will likely cause a stir among the Xbox community who have purchased their consoles simply for these exclusive titles.

This article will be updated if Microsoft shares official confirmation.

