Is Hi-Fi Rush coming to PS5?

Microsoft completed the acquisition of Bethesda in 2021. While the news rejoiced Xbox Game Pass subscribers, it also meant a future filled with uncertainties for PlayStation users.

Both Sony and Microsoft thrive on exclusive titles that serve as the pillars of a quality gaming platform. It’s currently Hi-Fi Rush’s turn on the release calendar, and fans are curious whether it will be available on PS5 as developer Tango Gameworks’ latest title also released on Sony’s flagship console.

Will Hi-Fi Rush be available on PS5?

No, Hi-Fi Rush won’t be coming to PS5, at least during its release. Considering Bethesda is now deeper into the Microsoft ecosystem and Hi-Fi Rush’s niche status, there hasn’t been any mention of the title’s availability on platforms other than Xbox and PC.

There’s a decent chance that both the developers and publishers may want to test the waters on their native platforms before expanding into other ventures like PS5. Without a clear trajectory for the title, it’s only natural for Hi-Fi Rush to take its time since releasing the game to other platforms doesn’t come cheap.

If the title performs well-above expectations, Microsoft can consider a secondary release plan that aims to introduce Hi-Fi Rush to other platforms like PS5. For the time being, however, it looks like Hi-Fi Rush will remain a PC and Xbox exclusive.

PC players can also acquire the title from Steam, while Xbox users will need to head to the Microsoft Store to add Hi-Fi Rush to their collection. Alternatively, fans can also purchase the Xbox Game Pass and download Hi-Fi Rush through their subscription as the game is a part of the Game Pass.