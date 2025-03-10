Trading is one of the key fundamentals which you need to master in Anno 1800, which allows you to sell your surplus goods to other players and earn a steady income during your matches.

How to sell goods in Anno 1800, explained

Set up Trading routes and sell your goods. Screenshot by Dot Esports Check your history to see what resources are your allies taking. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While developing your nation, you will inevitably build multiple supply buildings to meet the growing demands of your population. However, once the demand is met and there are no further expansion plans on the agenda, it’s best to export these excessive resources to other nations and get a steady source of cash flowing into your economy.

To sell your goods in Anno 1800, you have to either actively or passively trade with other players on different islands. Active Trading requires you to use your boats and set up trade routes between the nations that have a good relationship with you who are willing to set up trades. Now, look at what the other players request on their island and check to see if you make enough of it to start the trade.

Each nation has a different set of resources, so making good alliances with diplomacy is the way to go for securing multiple trade rights and diversifying your network. I made two factories for timber when I was expanding my town to make more space for Worker Houses. After a while, my economy was in shambles because I put my farmer workforce into making so much wood, but the extra wood was getting wasted as it was kept in the Warehouse.

I immediately started trading and identifying the places that gave a fairly good value for timber and started to immediately boost my economy. The best part about trading in Anno 1800 is that you can stop or modify the routes/resources at any time, which ensures you can actually use your surplus in case you need them in the future. I halted my trading as I needed Worker’s Houses for the Iron Beam factory, and the surplus wood worked great to immediately speed up my construction process.

Passively set the trading numbers on your resources and see your economy rise! Screenshot by Dot Esports

If active trading sounds too complicated, consider doing it passively. Open your Trading Post near the water, and you should find all of your resources listed there. Now, open the Statistics menu and you should be able to spot the current prices of the resources and set your minimum sell limit for these resources. Now, whenever any resource goes surplus, other players can send their ships to your port and trade with you.

Each time a trade is done passively, you will get a notification stating that the trade has been fulfilled, and you can track the history of these resources selling to track how much money you’ve been making.

Once you’ve gotten your basic resource economy straightened out, you might need to sell ships or get more workers in Anno 1800.

