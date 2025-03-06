Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A ship sailing through the waters of New World in Anno 1800
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
General

How to sell ships in Anno 1800

Here's how you can make a quick buck selling ships in Anno 1800.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|

Published: Mar 6, 2025 09:32 am

Anno 1800 continues attracting waves of new players eager to explore the Old and New Worlds and build up their comfy little connection of towns and islands.

Recommended Videos

The game, centered around colonization and trade, focuses a lot on ships and ship management. Not every ship you have or build will always be useful, so here is how you can sell ships in Anno 1800 and make back some of your investment.

Selling ships in Anno 1800, explained

A luxurious harbor build in the 19th century architectural style located at an island beach. Several boxes showing the Anno 1800 trading screen and UI are shown.
Ships can be sold to either of the neutral trading factions or pirates in Anno 1800. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To sell your ship in Anno 1800 you’ll need to click on it and take it to one of the possible trade posts scattered around the map. In the Old World, you can sell your ships either to pirates (if you have trading agreements with them) or the neutral factions led by Sir Archibald Blake and Madame Khaina.

Simply take your ship to either of their trading posts and press the “sell ship” button located at the right end of your screen. Once you do, you’ll be prompted with a price, and you should press the green tick to pick up your money.

In the New World and Enbesa regions, ships can be traded off to Isabel Sarmento and Emperor Ketema, in the same manner as above.

Keep in mind that all of the mentioned factions also sell ships, some of which are quite nice, but can reach astronomical prices. Purchasing ships also tends to require influence, so make sure you have enough of the necessary resources—financial and otherwise—before embarking on your ship-buying spree.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
related content
related content