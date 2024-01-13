Anno 1800 allows you to industrialize multiple islands and even regions. One of the first new regions that players can unlock in the base game is the New World.

New World is a region in South Africa. It’s luscious, filled with beaches, blue skies, and palm trees. If you want to expand your empire beyond the horizon, here’s how to unlock the New World in Anno 1800.

How to unlock the New World in Anno 1800

A single Artisan house is enough. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock New World in Anno 1800, you need to first develop your city and infrastructure until you’ve unlocked Artisans. This is done by upgrading the Farming Residence twice once all the citizens’ needs in the house are met.

The next step will depend on whether you’re playing the Campaign mode or Sandbox. In the Campaign mode, complete the Follow the Smuggler story quest that takes you to Madam Kahina’s lighthouse. After some traveling, fighting, and dialogue listening you’ll be prompted to start an expedition called Finding Isabel Sarmento. In the Sandbox mode, the Expedition notification should pop up eventually by itself.

Tip: If you missed the notification or accidentally closed it, click on the World Map in the bottom left corner. Available Expeditions will show up there.

It’s time to get ready for an adventure. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you can see from the Expedition’s description, as a potential reward you can unlock the new region. Assign the ship to the expedition and equip it with everything it requires which is mainly rations. Set sail and after some time the captain will prompt you several times saying the Expedition requires your attention.

You’ll need to decide what the Expedition crew should do next. Note that depending on the ship and equipment, some choices will have a higher succession chance than others. Make the safest and most sensible choices and you’ll eventually reach the New World.

In the New World, you can develop a whole new settlement, collect more resources, build new buildings, and explore new islands. If at any moment you want to check in on your settlement in the Old World, simply open the World Map in the bottom left corner and select the region you want to see.