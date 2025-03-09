All Split Fiction Side Story portal locations

Learn true teamwork and the power of friendship and communication, or take a moment away from the action to save Mio and Zoe’s ideas by seeing through all Split Fiction Side Stories.

Here is our full guide on where to find all nine Split Fiction Side Stories.

Where to find all Split Fiction Side Stories

There are nine Side Stories in Split Fiction. Finding all nine will award you the Bookworms achievement. Here is our full location guide, shown in chronological order.

The Legend of the Sandfish

One. Screenshot by Dot Esports

World : Neon Revenge

: Neon Revenge Chapter: Play Me Techno

The first portal is handed to you, acting as the introduction to Split Fiction‘s Side Stories. These are entirely optional, but they often act as minigames and a break away from Mio’s action-packed content and Zoe’s puzzle-platforming. Some Side Stories are called out by Mio and Zoe, while others are harder to find if you’re tunnel-visioned on progressing through the story. Keep an eye on the Chapter Select so you know when a Side Story portal may be coming up.

Farmlife

Two. Screenshot by Dot Esports

World : Neon Revenge

: Neon Revenge Chapter: Streets of Neon

You can find this Side Story immediately after defeating Mr Hammer. This is another Side Story that is pointed out by Mio and Zoe.

The weirdest Side Story. Video by Dot Esports

Mountain Hike

Three. Screenshot by Dot Esports

World : Neon Revenge

: Neon Revenge Chapter: Big City Life

The Big City Life sees you move from a penthouse water park to a construction site section you need to fly across. To do this, Mio needs to get into the portable toilet and have Zoe lift her with her gravitational ability and throw her across. But before that, you can throw Mio to the upper platform opposite the row of portable toilets. Mio can then kick down the ladder for Zoe to join her. The Mountain Hike Side Story is on this upper platform.

A relaxing hike. Video by Dot Esports

Train Heist

Four. Screenshot by Dot Esports

World : Hopes of Spring

: Hopes of Spring Chapter: Lord Evergreen

After Mio helps Zoe navigate across the unwelcoming waters by shape-shifting into the sea creature, you both find a bit of dry land. There’s a giant hole to the right, with the portal pulsating inside. The path to the left, made up of thin pillars that slowly sink into the water when Mio or Zoe grabs hold of them, indicates the way forward. You need to go right, using the fairy or sea creature to reach the wall that you then need to grapple onto and wall-run to access the Train Heist portal.

The Uncharted 2 Side Story. Video by Dot Esports

Gameshow

Five. Screenshot by Dot Esports

World : Hopes of Spring

: Hopes of Spring Chapter: Walking Stick of Doom

At the start of this chapter, you run across a bridge where a giant tree walks across the background. The path splits into two where Mio points out there’s a Side Story up ahead. Go left, walk across the beam, and us your hook to get onto the broken wooden walkway above. Go to the other side and wall-run across, using the hook again to reach this Side Story.

Time to put your communication to the test. Video by Dot Esports

Collapsing Star

Six. Screenshot by Dot Esports

World : Hopes of Spring

: Hopes of Spring Chapter: Halls of Ice

Use the crawlspace inside the Ice Palace in the Halls of Ice by solving the puzzle inside the Palace entrance. There’s a bench in this area, too. Mio needs to transform into the sea creature, while Zoe needs to be the fairy to access the crawlspace. Grapple to the building outside via the open window directly in front of the crawlspace. Follow this path until you reach the Collapsing Star portal. This is another easy Side Story to find, as you need to pass it to continue the main story.

Stunning visuals incoming. Video by Dot Esports

Kites

Seven. Screenshot by Dot Esports

World : Final Dawn

: Final Dawn Chapter: Toxic Tumblers

As soon as you enter the Toxic Tumblers chapter, a spinning tunnel appears, with the Kites Side Story at the end of the line. This is the easiest Side Story to backtrack to via the Chapter Select menu, as it’s right at the start of the Toxic Tumblers chapter. When you’re ready, return to the elevated platform between the two sections of spinning mechanisms you need to jump across to continue this chapter. Both characters are needed here to activate the drawbridge.

Get ready for a race. Video by Dot Esports

Moon Market

Eight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

World : Final Dawn

: Final Dawn Chapter: Test Chamber

After completing the Test Chamber, two paths will appear again. This time, go left, where Mio and Zoe need to shoot their corresponding symbols to unlock the path to the Side Story. Avoid going through the red and blue walkways to the right as this continues the story.

Notebook

Nine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

World : Final Dawn

: Final Dawn Chapter: Soaring Desperados

Found at the start of the Soaring Desperados chapter, Mio and Zoe get their hands on jetpacks. You ascend to a giant, outside area where a spinning wheel repeatedly descends a long pipe stretching across the entire area. Use the jetpacks to cross over to the other side of this pipe where the Side Story portal is located. Go in the opposite direction, flying across the pipe once again to continue the Soaring Desperados chapter.

Slopes of War

10. Screenshot by Dot Esports

World : Rise of the Dragon Realm

: Rise of the Dragon Realm Chapter: Water Temple

Starting this chapter in a kayak, Mio and Zoe quickly discover their dragon’s helpful abilities. It is after this sequence where you find golden dragon eggs you can jump across to continue the story. As always, there’s another path you can both take to reach the next Side Story. A helpful feature is that either Mio or Zoe will tell you if you’re walking away from a portal. You need to use the lever to get across the massive gap, to send it then back across so the second platform moves to your side. Both characters are needed to make the second platform move. This will take you to the Slopes of War Side Story.

Who will win this friendly competition? Video by Dot Esports

Space Escape

11. Screenshot by Dot Esports

World : Rise of the Dragon Realm

: Rise of the Dragon Realm Chapter: Craft Temple

As soon as you start this chapter, you can exit this enclosed space, walking through an archway to an outside area. The Side Story portal pulsates on the right, while the path to progress is on your left. Go to the right, using the dragon’s abilities to reach the elevated area with the portal on it. This is another one Mio and Zoe call out as soon as you enter this area.

Birthday Cake

12. Screenshot by Dot Esports

World : Rise of the Dragon Realm

: Rise of the Dragon Realm Chapter: Treasure Temple

This is one of the most obvious Side Stories and another that is located right at the start of a chapter. Less than one minute into this chapter, the path splits into two for the final time, where you need to jump onto the giant, floating jelly baby to reach the Side Story portal on your left. Once again, Mio and Zoe will tell you there’s a Side Story nearby.

This Side Story has one of the best boss fights, no cap. Video by Dot Esports

