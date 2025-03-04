Split Fiction review: A fantastical, unforgettable adventure

I spent most of my childhood playing couch co-op. I learnt comradery and faced hardship in Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King and Gears of War. I hit strikes in Wii Sports, fought off Juggernauts in MW2 Spec Ops, rode a polar bear in Crash Bash, and ran from the virus in TimeSplitters: Future Perfect. Hours were spent in front of the TV connecting my sister’s and my love for video games. While our preferences for genres are different, we could always go back to the co-op games of our childhood and find solace in them, and Split Fiction has achieved the same.

There are many awe-inspiring moments. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Split Fiction takes many popular, pre-existing ideas and brings them together in a highly unique way. Yes, its story isn’t anything special, but its delivery and excellent blending of sci-fi and fantasy make Split Fiction one-of-a-kind. Games like these always make me wonder “how hasn’t this been done before?” Hazelight Studios has done it again, bringing couch co-op back into the spotlight, in a place where it deserves to shine.

The gameplay is refreshing, ensuring you’re never bored. There’s clear inspiration taken from other games: Crash Bandicoot, Rocket League, Rayman, even Hogwarts Legacy, with obvious references to Assassin’s Creed, and of course, It Takes Two. Some scenes feel like they were taken directly out of a blockbuster (you crash mid-air through multiple skyscrapers, hundreds of feet in the air—ride or die, baby).

Epic visuals to take your breath away. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s never a moment to breathe, which sounds like a bad thing, but I promise it isn’t. Instead, Split Fiction plays like an interactive movie, as you weave between the two genres, and adapt to new mechanics for each chapter. This creates an addictive setting where you never want to put the controller down. The gameplay is executed perfectly, matching Mio and Zoe’s personalities, creating an individual experience for both players who are given different tools to work with. And the cherry on top? It has amazing sound design, gorgeous level design, and impeccable attention to detail (e.g., different run cycles and dialogue including an echo when you’re running through an underpass).

Pigs can fly if you dream big enough. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Entertainment doesn’t just come from fighting, running, driving, or flying either. There are surreal moments in Split Fiction’s Side Stories, alongside some hilarious scenes that will stay with me for many years.

I can’t remember the last time I’ve laughed this hard over a video game

There’s the occasional bad pun and cringey dialogue (which the game is very aware of), but it’s amidst all the chaos where Split Fiction truly shines. One particular scene saw my sister and I driving away from the cops as I controlled the motorbike while she tried to disable the bike’s self-destruct sequence by completing facial recognition, reading T&Cs, and filling CAPTCHAs before the bike blew up. I’ve never wheezed harder in my life, going full throttle into a wall because I was distracted by terms and conditions.

Appreciate the little things. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The game’s story is borderline basic, but adding layers and complexity would overstimulate Split Fiction. Our story is centered around aspiring writers, Mio (lover of sci-fi) and Zoe (lover of fantasy). Neither character is particularly unique and their relationship follows a format we’re all used to seeing: strangers becoming friends through their differences. The interaction between both characters isn’t anything special—in fact, it’s predictable at times—but its simplicity works. Neither character is boring, annoying, or repetitive, which pairs well with the gameplay.

For the dreamer. Screenshot by Dot Esports For the believer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mio feels like the main character as the perspective is through her lens more than Zoe’s, who appears like a side character. They represent yin and yang: Mio being a realist while Zoe is an optimist. Both women have their own struggles and strong opinions, represented in the stories we immerse ourselves in. Perfectly balanced, this co-op adventure has puzzles, platforming, and all-out action, where sentimental moments complete a chapter. Split Fiction is a clear demonstration of how we can connect through a shared experience.

The story feels like a therapy session for Mio and Zoe; we’re just here to enjoy the ride

There are some inconsistencies but this feels inevitable for a game full of beautiful cinematics and mind-bending content. There isn’t a sense of danger, but Mio and Zoe constantly remind us how they might die even though they keep respawning when we fall off the map. This recurring detail isn’t much of an issue, especially when checkpoints are generously placed. This means Split Fiction isn’t particularly challenging and is quite forgiving, strengthening its entertainment value as you’ll never get frustrated.

Split Fictions knows no bounds. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Its linear delivery means there’s no hand-holding, which is always refreshing to see in a modern game. But some chapters are stronger than others; where the occasional boss fight feels like filler, resembling gameplay from beloved classics like Crash Bandicoot with a clear nod to games like It Takes Two and Bramble: The Mountain King.

Stick around and appreciate its beauty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Split Fiction isn’t telling a new story, but it’s a fantastic entry into couch co-op, which relit my love for these games. The story about creative minds, friendship, and teamwork isn’t anything we haven’t seen before, but it works in this setting where creativity and expression are limitless.

8.5 Split Fiction review Full of hilarious moments and incredible cinematics; Split Fiction is a couch co-op powerhouse, perfect for those looking for endless fun and the ultimate escape. Pros Excellent gameplay variety that keeps the game feeling fresh, you never know what's coming next

Flawless attention to detail

Highly entertaining throughout, with a dash of brilliant comedic moments

Gorgeous sceneries

Very forgiving with generous checkpoints Cons Basic overarching plot

Predictable storylines and character arcs

Some boss fights are weaker than others

Isn't particularly challenging, but this could be seen as a positive A copy of Split Fiction was provided by Hazelight Studios for review. Reviewed on PlayStation 5.

