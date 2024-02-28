How to unlock the JAK Glassless Optic in MW3 and Warzone

A new week in Modern Warfare 3 means there’s a new Aftermarket Part to unlock for use in multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.

Recommended Videos

The JAK Glassless Optic is a “small, glassless reflex optic” that “offers a crisp and clear sight picture for snappy target acquisition.” It’s got great visibility and is a returning favorite from a previous Call of Duty game.

Here’s how to get the new JAK Glassless Optic in MW3 and Warzone’s season two.

How to get the JAK Glassless Optic in MW3 and Warzone

A new favorite? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The JAK Glassless Optic can be unlocked as part of the weekly challenge reward from season two, week four in MW3 and Warzone.

Any five challenges across MW3 multiplayer, MW3 Zombies, or Warzone will unlock the optic for usage across many of the game’s weapons. And it will be immediately familiar to any fans of Sledgehammer’s past CoD title, Advanced Warfare.

Here are the challenges that can be completed to unlock the new optic:

Multiplayer challenges

Get 20 operator Akimbo Kills with a recommended weapon.

Get seven operator Close Call Kills with no attachments equipped to a recommended weapon.

Get 15 operator Clean Kills with a suppressed recommended LMG.

Get three operator kills with one magazine five times with recommended assault rifles.

Get 30 operator kills with alternate ammo equipped to a recommended assault rifle.

Get 20 operator Tac Stance kills with recommended assault rifles.

Get three operator Triple Kills with recommended battle rifles.

MW3 Zombies challenges

Get 100 kills with a recommended LMG with Toxic damage.

Get 20 kills with a recommended LMG without reloading 10 times.

Get 100 kills with a recommended battle rifle.

Get 200 kills with an Akimbo recommended weapon.

Get 10 Mercenary Sergeant Kills with a recommended LMG.

Get 250 kills with a recommended assault rifle while Speed Cola is active.

Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched recommended LMG.

Warzone challenges