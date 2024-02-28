What are Operator Close Call Kills in MW3?

Call of Duty’s weekly challenges are always rewarding in terms of XP and items like new Aftermarket Parts, but some are tougher to do than others.

Some Modern Warfare 3 challenges require time and energy to finish off, while others are just confusing because of an oddly worded name. One of these names is Close Call Kills, which is a common challenge that can be found in CoD: MW3 multiplayer.

You’ve likely gotten many Close Call Kills in MW3 while playing the game but just haven’t really noticed it or known what it meant. Fear no more, because we at Dot Esports are here to help explain what they are and how to get them to wrap up any related challenge quickly.

Here’s what you need to do to get Operator Close Call Kills in MW3.

What are Close Call Kills in MW3?

Fight for your life. Image via Activision

Close Call Kills in MW3 are when you kill an enemy while you’re close to death, like when you have blood splashed on your screen. That makes it simply a “close call” that you survived and were still able to kill the enemy. The term “Operator” just means an enemy player and not a bot AI enemy like in game modes such as Invasion.

These kinds of kills happen often in MW3 thanks to the game’s longer time-to-kill, but we have some ideas on how to get them a bit easier.

How to get Close Call Kills in MW3

A fast way to get Close Call Kills in MW3 is to play respawn modes on small maps, like Shipment, Meat, or Stash House, where gunfights happen more often. This simply means you have a higher chance of taking damage while fighting enemies.

Playing through matches of MW3 multiplayer should get you these kills quickly enough over time, but there are a few ways you can change your playstyle to maximize your chance of earning a Close Call Kill.

Play aggressively, push enemies, and use weapons like shotguns or sniper rifles that have the chance to one-shot kill enemies, which means you’ll have a higher chance of killing them quickly after they damage you.

Our biggest suggestion is don’t play Hardcore modes. Since player health is so low, you’ll most likely just die whenever you take damage and won’t be able to fight back and kill the enemy while you’re injured since you die so quickly.