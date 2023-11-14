Best Sniper Rifles in Modern Warfare 3

The almighty sniper rifle. It’s been a Call of Duty staple since its inception, and it remains one of the most-used archetypes—yet, with the changes to time-to-kill in Modern Warfare 3, not every sniper feels the same as you may have encountered in past times.

MW3 saw the introduction of three new sniper rifles to go with the seven ported over from Modern Warfare 2. But which of the 10 options has the competitive edge so far?

Here are all of the meta sniper rifles in MW3 right now.

Best Snipers in MW3

FJX Imperium

Oh baby a triple. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best FJX Imperium attachments in MW3

Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Nilsound 90 Barrel: Tac-Command 19″

Tac-Command 19″ Carry Handle: Field-Wrapped Handle

Field-Wrapped Handle Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: FJX Kilo-Tac

The FJX Imperium, better known as the Intervention, made its return in MW2 after originally appearing in, you guessed it, MW2. Confusing, I know, but what isn’t confusing is this rifle’s ascension to the top of the charts. Perfect for every role, from quickscoping to long-range engagements.

KATT-AMR

The hardest hitting sniper in the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best KATT-AMR attachments in MW3

Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor XL

Sonic Suppressor XL Barrel: Perdition 24″ Short Barrel

Perdition 24″ Short Barrel Laser: FSS Ole-V Laser

FSS Ole-V Laser Stock: Tactical Stock Pad

Tactical Stock Pad Ammunition: .50 Cal Explosive

The KATT-AMR is a newcomer to CoD with MW3’s release and is the hardest-hitting sniper rifle in the game. Its sheer power and range capabilities are unmatched, and while it does feel a little heavy at times, these attachments lighten the load to allow you to wield this beast a little easier.

Longbow

A sniper AK? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Longbow attachments in MW3

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Shadowstrike Suppressor Barrel: Pro-99 Long Barrel

Pro-99 Long Barrel Laser: FSS Ole-V Laser

FSS Ole-V Laser Underbarrel: XTEN Phandom-5 Handstop

XTEN Phandom-5 Handstop Stock: No Stock

While I’m not a fan of faster-firing sniper rifles in MW3, it’s hard to deny the potential the Longbow possesses. Technically it’s a bolt action frame, but between its incredibly fast rechambering speed and very low recoil, it’s the complete package and can’t be ignored by CoD fans eager to get their scope on.

Victus XMR

Accuracy, perfected. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Victus XMR attachments in MW3

Muzzle: Bruen Agent-90

Bruen Agent-90 Ammunition: .50 Cal Armor Piercing

.50 Cal Armor Piercing Barrel: Mack 8 21.5 Short

Mack 8 21.5 Short Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: XRK Rise 50

Following the release of the FJX Imperium, the Victus XMR fell out of favor with CoD fans. Make no mistake, however: this monster of a sniper rifle remains the best option for long-range engagements. I wouldn’t pull the Victus out on even the mid-range maps, but in Warzone or on the likes of Wasteland and Afghan, it reigns supreme.

SP-X 80

ZzirGrizz’s go-to pick. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best SP-X 80 attachments in MW3

Barrel: 22.5″ Elevate-11

Laser: FSS Ole-V Laser

Stock: PVZ-890 Tac Stock

Ammunition: .300 High Velocity

Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

There’s nothing faster in the category than an SP-X 80. A go-to choice in MW2 for quickscopers, it returns in MW3 and continues to be the best option short of switching to a weaker marksman rifle. I picked the High Velocity ammunition just to help counteract the higher time-to-kill in MW3 versus its predecessor, but you can easily swap it out for a larger magazine or a suppressor to stay off the minimap.