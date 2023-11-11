Best KATT-AMR loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 3

A throwback to the powerful Barrett 50.Cal, the KATT-AMR in MW3 is lethal in the hands of veteran snipers. But what is the best loadout to maximize this weapon’s damage and annihilate in multiplayer?

The KATT-AMR in MW3 is incredibly powerful, but its power comes at a punishing price of a slow firing rate and ADS speed. But with a little commitment, the KATT-AMR will be an absolute force to be reckoned with and one with extreme spawn-trapping capabilities. This is our best KATT-AMR loadout for MW3.

MW3: Best KATT-AMR loadout and class

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Due to its incredibly slow fire rate, the KATT-AMR might initially be overlooked for multiplayer. While the commitment to level this sniper is rather cruel on maps like Rust, it is best to use the KATT-AMR on the following maps:

Afghan

Derail

Highrise

Invasion

Scrapyard

Terminal

The KATT-AMR is best used for long-range fighting. This sniper is not as adaptable in closer-range fights as other MW3 snipers like the KV Inhibitor, MCPR-300, or any marksman rifles. It does, however, have one-shot capabilities that push it above other rifles. You don’t need to worry about headshots with this sniper rifle.

Best attachments for KATT-AMR in MW3

The aim of this loadout is to add as much speed to the KATT’s firing rate and aim down sights. These are the best attachments to improve overall speed, including movement and aim for the KATT-AMR:

Barrel : Perdition 24″ Short

: Perdition 24″ Short Underbarrel : Cornerstone Bipod

: Cornerstone Bipod Laser : FSS OLE-V Laser

: FSS OLE-V Laser Stock : Tactical Stock Pad

: Tactical Stock Pad Bolt: Ephemeral Quick

While the KATT-AMR is slow to fire regardless of which attachments you use, these are the best attachments to improve this weapon’s overall speed, making it a viable option to use on most maps without having to camp.

Best class setup for KATT-AMR in MW3

The KATT-AMR needs a lot of work when it comes to speed and efficiency. These are added through the use of the perk system with Vest, Gloves, Boots, and Gear. We recommend this class setup for the KATT-AMR:

Vest : Infantry

: Infantry Tactical : Stun Grenade

: Stun Grenade Lethal : Frag Grenade

: Frag Grenade Field Upgrade : Munitions Box

: Munitions Box Glove : Quick-Grip Gloves

: Quick-Grip Gloves Boots : Lightweight Boots

: Lightweight Boots Gear: Ghost T/V Camo

Unless you want to run an SMG, the Infantry Vest is an added survivability bonus. This allows you to easily reposition in a fight or move around the map after getting a kill. This is best used for unsilenced weapons where holding a building or having a height advantage is difficult due to enemies’ ego challenging and revenge-killing.

While your lethal and tactical equipment is swappable based on your preferences, the Frag and Stun Grenades help lure enemies out of buildings or corridors, allowing you to punish with the KATT-AMR. The Quick-Grip Gloves are essential for swapping weapons if you run out of sniper ammo or need to switch to a firearm to deal with any enemies overextending in the fight. The Lightweight Boots increase overall movability speed for repositioning and to gain height advantage.

Finally, the Ghost Camo is great for this class as you will need to reposition throughout the fight rather than hold a single spot during the entire match. This blocks UAV and Heartbeat Sensor detection, allowing you to move quickly and invisibly across the map as a flanker.