The integration of Modern Warfare 3 into Warzone has brought the game back to life, along with several other weapons, like the best sniper rifle in Warzone.
Snipers are back in full force in MW3 Warzone, especially with some of the new guns brought into the fold. But don’t sleep on Modern Warfare 2’s sniper rifles, either. Some of them have stood the test of time and work extremely well in Urzikstan—and possibly even better than they did in previous Warzone iterations.
The Warzone meta will likely always be dominated by long-range assault rifles and LMGs, along with close-range SMGs or shotguns, but sniping will always have a place in large maps like Urzikstan. And we’ve got you covered with the right snipers to choose when it’s time to do your worst.
Here’s our choice for the best sniper rifle in Warzone, and some other top contenders for the title.
Best sniper rifle in Warzone 3
Right now, the best sniper rifle in Warzone is the KATT-AMR. The powerful bolt-action sniper’s one-shot potential is unparalleled right now, and our loadout below has everything you need for the right Gunsmith attachments to make sure if you hit your shots, the enemy will be going down.
Warzone meta sniper rifle
KATT-AMR
Best KATT-AMR attachments in Warzone
- Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor XL
- Barrel: ZANG-34 Barrel
- Stock: Precision Stock Pad
- Bolt: Ephemeral Quickbolt
- Ammunition: .50 Cal Spire Point Rounds
KV Inhibitor
Best KV Inhibitor attachments in Warzone
- Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L
- Barrel: Kastovia JEK-40 Barrel
- Underbarrel: SK Skeletal Vertical Grip
- Ammunition: .338 Magnum High Grain Rounds
- Rear Grip: Ivanov ST-70 Grip
Signal 50
Best Signal 50 attachments in Warzone
- Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor XL
- Barrel: 29″ TV Kilo-50
- Stock: FSS Echo Stock
- Ammunition: .50 Cal High Grain Rounds
- Magazine: 7 Round Magazine
Longbow
Best Longbow attachments in Warzone
- Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor
- Barrel: Pro-99 Long Barrel
- Stock: KV Factory Stock
- Ammunition: 7.62x39mm High Grain Rounds
- Rear Grip: Citadel Grip
XRK Stalker
Best XRK Stalker attachments in Warzone
- Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor XL
- Barrel: Fission 60 Barrel
- Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser
- Ammunition: .50 Cal Spire Point Rounds
- Magazine: 7 Round Mag