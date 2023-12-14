Here's the one to use when sniping in Urzikstan.

The integration of Modern Warfare 3 into Warzone has brought the game back to life, along with several other weapons, like the best sniper rifle in Warzone.

Snipers are back in full force in MW3 Warzone, especially with some of the new guns brought into the fold. But don’t sleep on Modern Warfare 2’s sniper rifles, either. Some of them have stood the test of time and work extremely well in Urzikstan—and possibly even better than they did in previous Warzone iterations.

The Warzone meta will likely always be dominated by long-range assault rifles and LMGs, along with close-range SMGs or shotguns, but sniping will always have a place in large maps like Urzikstan. And we’ve got you covered with the right snipers to choose when it’s time to do your worst.

Here’s our choice for the best sniper rifle in Warzone, and some other top contenders for the title.

Best sniper rifle in Warzone 3

Right now, the best sniper rifle in Warzone is the KATT-AMR. The powerful bolt-action sniper’s one-shot potential is unparalleled right now, and our loadout below has everything you need for the right Gunsmith attachments to make sure if you hit your shots, the enemy will be going down.

Warzone meta sniper rifle

KATT-AMR

Pack a ghillie suit, too. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best KATT-AMR attachments in Warzone

Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor XL

Sonic Suppressor XL Barrel: ZANG-34 Barrel

ZANG-34 Barrel Stock: Precision Stock Pad

Precision Stock Pad Bolt: Ephemeral Quickbolt

Ephemeral Quickbolt Ammunition: .50 Cal Spire Point Rounds

KV Inhibitor

A good sniper option. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best KV Inhibitor attachments in Warzone

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L Barrel: Kastovia JEK-40 Barrel

Kastovia JEK-40 Barrel Underbarrel: SK Skeletal Vertical Grip

SK Skeletal Vertical Grip Ammunition: .338 Magnum High Grain Rounds

.338 Magnum High Grain Rounds Rear Grip: Ivanov ST-70 Grip

Signal 50

It’s still a beast. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Signal 50 attachments in Warzone

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor XL

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor XL Barrel: 29″ TV Kilo-50

29″ TV Kilo-50 Stock: FSS Echo Stock

FSS Echo Stock Ammunition: .50 Cal High Grain Rounds

.50 Cal High Grain Rounds Magazine: 7 Round Magazine

Longbow

Consistent long-range sniper damage output. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Longbow attachments in Warzone

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel: Pro-99 Long Barrel

Pro-99 Long Barrel Stock: KV Factory Stock

KV Factory Stock Ammunition: 7.62x39mm High Grain Rounds

7.62x39mm High Grain Rounds Rear Grip: Citadel Grip

XRK Stalker

New snipers are always fun to try. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best XRK Stalker attachments in Warzone