The best sniper rifle in Warzone season one

Here's the one to use when sniping in Urzikstan.

A screenshot of the Signal 50 sniper rifle in Warzone's firing range.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The integration of Modern Warfare 3 into Warzone has brought the game back to life, along with several other weapons, like the best sniper rifle in Warzone.

Snipers are back in full force in MW3 Warzone, especially with some of the new guns brought into the fold. But don’t sleep on Modern Warfare 2’s sniper rifles, either. Some of them have stood the test of time and work extremely well in Urzikstan—and possibly even better than they did in previous Warzone iterations.

The Warzone meta will likely always be dominated by long-range assault rifles and LMGs, along with close-range SMGs or shotguns, but sniping will always have a place in large maps like Urzikstan. And we’ve got you covered with the right snipers to choose when it’s time to do your worst.

Here’s our choice for the best sniper rifle in Warzone, and some other top contenders for the title.

Best sniper rifle in Warzone 3

Right now, the best sniper rifle in Warzone is the KATT-AMR. The powerful bolt-action sniper’s one-shot potential is unparalleled right now, and our loadout below has everything you need for the right Gunsmith attachments to make sure if you hit your shots, the enemy will be going down.

Warzone meta sniper rifle

KATT-AMR

KATT AMR (Sniper) — Dimensional Shift mw3 camo
Pack a ghillie suit, too. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best KATT-AMR attachments in Warzone

  • Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor XL
  • Barrel: ZANG-34 Barrel
  • Stock: Precision Stock Pad
  • Bolt: Ephemeral Quickbolt
  • Ammunition: .50 Cal Spire Point Rounds

KV Inhibitor

A screenshot of the best KV Inhibitor loadout in Warzone.
A good sniper option. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best KV Inhibitor attachments in Warzone

  • Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L
  • Barrel: Kastovia JEK-40 Barrel
  • Underbarrel: SK Skeletal Vertical Grip
  • Ammunition: .338 Magnum High Grain Rounds
  • Rear Grip: Ivanov ST-70 Grip

Related

The best SMG in Warzone season one
The best assault rifle in Warzone season one

Signal 50

A screenshot of the best Signal 50 loadout in Warzone.
It’s still a beast. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Signal 50 attachments in Warzone

  • Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor XL
  • Barrel: 29″ TV Kilo-50
  • Stock: FSS Echo Stock
  • Ammunition: .50 Cal High Grain Rounds
  • Magazine: 7 Round Magazine

Longbow

A screenshot of the best Longbow loadout in Warzone.
Consistent long-range sniper damage output. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Longbow attachments in Warzone

  • Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor
  • Barrel: Pro-99 Long Barrel
  • Stock: KV Factory Stock
  • Ammunition: 7.62x39mm High Grain Rounds
  • Rear Grip: Citadel Grip

XRK Stalker

A screenshot of the best XRK Stalker loadout in Warzone
New snipers are always fun to try. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best XRK Stalker attachments in Warzone

  • Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor XL
  • Barrel: Fission 60 Barrel
  • Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser
  • Ammunition: .50 Cal Spire Point Rounds
  • Magazine: 7 Round Mag

Author

Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Pokémon, Resident Evil, Final Fantasy, Marvel Snap, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.