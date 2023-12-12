Battle royale games are made for sniping. Large maps like Call of Duty’s Urzikstan are perfect for weapons like our best Longbow loadout in Warzone, and we think it’s worth a try.

The early returns on sniper rifles in Warzone is that they feel strong, or at least way stronger than they did in Modern Warfare 2’s Warzone. The KATT-AMR is an early favorite, but sometimes you can’t beat a fast-firing bolt-action like the Longbow, a favorite of MW3 multiplayer snipers.

Here’s our suggestion for the best Longbow loadout in Warzone.

Best Longbow loadout in MW3 Warzone

Consistent long-range sniper damage output. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Longbow, a favorite from MW3 multiplayer, has found a home in sniper loadouts in Warzone thanks to its high damage output and decently fast rate of fire, especially for a bolt-action rifle.

Best Longbow attachments in MW3 Warzone

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel: Pro-99 Long Barrel

Pro-99 Long Barrel Stock: KV Factory Stock

KV Factory Stock Ammunition: 7.62x39mm High Grain Rounds

7.62x39mm High Grain Rounds Rear Grip: Citadel Grip

While quickscopers may have a love affair with the Longbow, that type of playstyle usually does not work best in Warzone, especially considering players will likely be fully armored. This loadout leans into the sniper rifle archetype as a gun that players can use from long range and poke enemies from a distance.

This set of attachments does an adequate job of buffing the Longbow’s Damage, Range, Accuracy, and Recoil Control, all while only slightly negating its Mobility and Handling, which shouldn’t be a concern when sniping anyway.

The Pro-99 Long Barrel is a necessity in Warzone, as is the 7.62x39mm High Grain Rounds, both of which are used to increase the range and bullet velocity of shots fired to hit enemies at Urzikstan’s long distances that are not usually found in multiplayer.

Best Longbow perks and equipment in Warzone

Perk Package: Perk 1: Double Time Perk 2: E.O.D. Perk 3: Tempered Perk 4: Ghost

Secondary: BAS-B or Holger 556

BAS-B or Holger 556 Lethal: Claymore

Claymore Tactical: Smoke Grenade

I love to use Ghost while sniping because it prevents someone from sneaking up on me while I pick off enemies from a distance in solos or while my teammates press the advance and I provide cover fire.

Any good sniper in Warzone needs a strong weapon to back it up, especially for close or mid-range fights. I like the BAS-B and Holger 556 so far in Warzone, but the meta will constantly shift, so make sure to have weapons leveled up and ready for when that occurs.