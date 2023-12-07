Call of Duty: Warzone’s massive arsenal of guns features a wide array of choices, but assault rifles and LMGs are king, especially when it comes to guns like our best Holger 556 loadout in Warzone.

One of the best assault rifles in Modern Warfare 3, the Holger 556 translates pretty well into Warzone as either a mid-range or long-range option depending on what attachments you put on it. It’s a highly flexible gun that caters to different playstyles, making it a strong option in the meta.

Here are the attachments we love to use in the best Holger 556 loadout in Warzone.

Best Holger 556 loadout in Warzone

Excellent mid-range firepower. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Holger 556 is a pretty good option in Warzone early on, especially when used with a loadout like this that’s best suited for mid-range as a sniper support weapon. It’s decent at long range but will often struggle against LMGs.

Best Holger 556 attachments in Warzone

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Stock: RB Addle Assault Stock

RB Addle Assault Stock Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-5 Handstop

XRK Edge BW-5 Handstop Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Rear Grip: Morn-20 Grip

This particular build for the Holger 556 is really strong at mid-range, so it’s best when paired up with either a short-range weapon or another long-range gun, like a sniper rifle in the other slot in your loadout.

Tip: I prefer the iron sights on the Holger 556, but a scope like the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x is great if you want to try using it at long ranges.

As for its attachments, these will help buff the Holger’s Accuracy and Recoil Control, while adding more firepower with the 40 Round Mag. I like the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor especially, thanks to its ability to keep your red dot off of the radar when firing, and also providing a nice boost to Bullet Velocity and Damage Range.

Best Holger 556 perks and equipment in Warzone

Perk Package Perk 1: Double Time Perk 2: Sleight of Hand Perk 3: Tempered Perk 4: Resolute

Secondary weapon: KATT-AMR or WSP Swarm

KATT-AMR or WSP Swarm Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Smoke Grenade

This perk package is a well-balanced attack that focuses on speed and survivability. Tempered will make it so you only need two armor plates to be at full armor, while Double Time, Sleight of Hand, and Resolute can help you move quickly and remain in the fight.

The secondary weapon slot depends on how you use the Holger 556. If you’re looking to snipe some domes in Urzikstan, the KATT-AMR is your best bet and the Holger 556 works great in the other slot as support. But if you want to slap a long-range scope on the Holger, then back it up with the WSP Swarm as your close-range option.