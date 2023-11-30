What are Clean Kills in MW3? – Answered

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3), your primary goal will always be to kill your enemies. Clean Kills are a type of kill that can help unlock gear from your armory, but you might not know exactly what this term means.

You can unlock new weapons in MW3 not only by leveling up your rank but also by completing daily challenges that count toward your armory progression. These daily challenges can require you to get specific types of kills, such as Penetration, Strafing, or Clean Kills.

If you have run into a new challenge that requires you to get a designated number of Clean Kills, here’s what you need to do.

What are Clean Kills in MW3?

Clean Kills in Modern Warfare 3 are kills where you eliminate the enemy without taking any incoming damage. To get this kill, you need to avoid taking bullet, melee, or explosive damage from your target. It still counts as a Clean Kill if you have been flashed or visually incapacitated, so long as you take zero damage.

Along with clean kill challenges, you might also see daily challenges that require Suppressed or ADS Clean Kills. These are simply kills that meet the requirements listed above and they are also performed while aiming down your sights or with a suppressor attachment equipped to your weapon.

How to get Clean Kills in MW3

Covert Sneakers are a great tool to avoid detection | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best way to get clean kills in MW3 is to take your enemy by surprise. The less time an opposing player has to react to your attack, the less likely you are to take damage. To do this, I recommend loadouts that can help you stealth around the map and avoid mini-map detection.

The CCT Comms Vest and UAV kill or point streak can both increase the frequency and duration that enemies appear on your map, giving you extra information to navigate around opposing players. I also recommend taking the Covert Sneakers, as these Boots will completely mask your footstep sounds. The Ghost T/V Camo is another great piece of Gear to take as it blocks detection from UAVs, enemy radars, and other sensors.

Ultimately, every lobby in MW3 is different and player behavior is impossible to predict. Don’t get too discouraged if it takes a few lobbies to meet your challenge and keep a lookout for good ambush opportunities and favorable spawns.