How to unlock the JAK Maglift Kit in MW3 and Warzone

A new meta shotgun may have just arrived for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone with the JAK Maglift Kit for the Haymaker.

Call of Duty‘s new JAK Maglift Kit for the Haymaker adds “a new binary trigger and reinforced magwell to accommodate the extra large .410 drum mag” making it “a room-clearing machine,” according to its description.

Here’s how to get the new, powerful AMP for the Haymaker, the JAK Maglift Kit, in MW3.

How to get the JAK Maglift Kit in MW3 and Warzone

The JAK Maglift Kit is unlocked as the weekly challenge in season two, week three. You must complete any five of the available challenges for this week in MW3 multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone.

Whichever mode you prefer, you can knock out the five challenges in to unlock the kit, which adds a giant magazine to the Haymaker, along with an increase in fire rate, damage range, and recoil control, making it a prime candidate for a close-range weapon in Warzone.

Here are the full list of challenges, of which you can complete any five, to unlock the JAK Maglift Kit in CoD.

MW3 multiplayer

Get 30 Operator Barebones Kills with the Haymaker

Get 20 Operator Hipfire Kills with recommended pistols

Get 10 Operator Point Blank Kills with recommended shotguns

Get five Operator Triple Kills with recommended shotguns

Get two Operator Kills with one magazine 10 times with recommended LMGs

Get two operator kills with one magazine 20 times with recommended marksman rifles

Get seven Operator Longshot Kills with recommended shotguns

MW3 Zombies

Get 250 critical kills with a recommended shotgun

Get 100 critical Mercenary kills with a recommended marksman rifle

Get 10 kills without being hit 20 times with a recommended shotgun

Get 25 Hellhound kills with the Haymaker

Get 150 kills with a recommended shotgun at Legendary (orange) rarity

Get 300 kills in Full-Auto Fire mode with a recommended weapon

Get 50 Mercenary kills with a recommended pistol

Warzone