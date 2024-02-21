How to unlock the JAK Maglift Kit in MW3 and Warzone

A new meta shotgun may have just arrived for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone with the JAK Maglift Kit for the Haymaker.
Call of Duty‘s new JAK Maglift Kit for the Haymaker adds “a new binary trigger and reinforced magwell to accommodate the extra large .410 drum mag” making it “a room-clearing machine,” according to its description.
Here’s how to get the new, powerful AMP for the Haymaker, the JAK Maglift Kit, in MW3.
How to get the JAK Maglift Kit in MW3 and Warzone
The JAK Maglift Kit is unlocked as the weekly challenge in season two, week three. You must complete any five of the available challenges for this week in MW3 multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone.
Whichever mode you prefer, you can knock out the five challenges in to unlock the kit, which adds a giant magazine to the Haymaker, along with an increase in fire rate, damage range, and recoil control, making it a prime candidate for a close-range weapon in Warzone.
Here are the full list of challenges, of which you can complete any five, to unlock the JAK Maglift Kit in CoD.
MW3 multiplayer
- Get 30 Operator Barebones Kills with the Haymaker
- Get 20 Operator Hipfire Kills with recommended pistols
- Get 10 Operator Point Blank Kills with recommended shotguns
- Get five Operator Triple Kills with recommended shotguns
- Get two Operator Kills with one magazine 10 times with recommended LMGs
- Get two operator kills with one magazine 20 times with recommended marksman rifles
- Get seven Operator Longshot Kills with recommended shotguns
MW3 Zombies
- Get 250 critical kills with a recommended shotgun
- Get 100 critical Mercenary kills with a recommended marksman rifle
- Get 10 kills without being hit 20 times with a recommended shotgun
- Get 25 Hellhound kills with the Haymaker
- Get 150 kills with a recommended shotgun at Legendary (orange) rarity
- Get 300 kills in Full-Auto Fire mode with a recommended weapon
- Get 50 Mercenary kills with a recommended pistol
Warzone
- In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 operator kills in the northwest region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo)
- In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 operator kills in the eastern region (Military Base or Farms)
- In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 operator kills in the southern region (City, Suburbs, Manor)
- In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 operator kills in the central region (Old Town, Low Town)
- In Warzone, place in the top 10 five times
- In Warzone, complete 15 contracts
- In Warzone, open 50 loot caches