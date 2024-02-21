Category:
What are Operator Barebones Kills in MW3?

I miss the Barebones playlist.
Scott Duwe
Published: Feb 21, 2024
Modern Warfare 3 keeps players coming back each week and season with new challenges and content, including ones that require a specific type of weapon to use.

A lot of the fun in MW3 or any Call of Duty game is customizing your weapons to your playstyle. If you like to run and gun, fight from afar, or a combo of both, there’s usually a set of attachments you can use to suit how you want to play. But sometimes, challenges pop up with this in mind, like a challenge in season two to unlock a powerful Aftermarket Part and Conversion Kit for one of MW3’s shotguns, the Haymaker.

Here’s everything there is to know about Operator Barebones Kills in MW3.

MW3 Barebones kills, explained

The Weekly Challenge screen in MW3 featuring Operator Barebones kills.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
In MW3, Operator Barebones Kills are kills you get on enemy players in multiplayer with a weapon that has no attachments equipped to it.

For the particular challenge in season two, week three, the Barebones kills need to be made with the Haymaker shotgun to unlock the JAK Maglift Kit for the same weapon. This can be a bit of a challenge because the Haymaker struggles without attachments, especially due to its small magazine. To mitigate the difficulty, we suggest playing in small map playlists or even the Hardcore playlist since enemies will die in just one or two bullets. This is like an easy mode for a challenge such as this one.

The Haymaker shotgun is just one weapon that must be used without attachments for this specific Operator Barebones Kills challenge. In future weeks, it may require different weapons or any weapon at all.

Just remember that Barebones simply means the weapon you’re using must have zero attachments equipped. And for Operator kills, “Operator” only means another player in multiplayer. This term is used to differentiate from AI enemies or Bots found in modes like Invasion.

How to get Operator Barebones Kills in MW3

The Haymaker gunsmith page in MW3 with no attachments added.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
I had a very easy time with this challenge by playing Small Map Moshpit in Hardcore, or any other kind of small map available any given week. Check the playlists and find the playlist with maps like Shipment, Meat, Rust, or Stash House, and just go in and wreak havoc.

In Hardcore, you won’t have to worry about any attachments, either. This is easily done.

Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe