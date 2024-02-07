Category:
How to get the JAK Tyrant 762 Kit in MW3 and Warzone

Snipers, listen up.
JAK Tyrant 762 MW3 Conversion Kit for Longbow
Months after release, Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone now have a huge suite of Conversion Kits and Aftermarket Parts, like the JAK Tyrant 762 Kit.

Season two of CoD: MW3 adds even more Aftermarket Parts, and some of them are Conversion Kits that improve already-strong weapons, like a new one in week one that goes on the popular and powerful Longbow sniper rifle.

Here’s all there is to know about how to get the JAK Tyrant 762 Kit in MW3.

What is the JAK Tyrant 762 Conversion Kit in MW3?

The JAK Tyrant 762 Kit is an Aftermarket Part in MW3. It is a Conversion Kit for the Longbow sniper rifle that modifies its ammunition to make it stronger.

“This caliber Conversion Kit swaps out the receiver and magazine to accommodate 7.62 BLK ammunition for a harder-hitting, subsonic weapon,” Activision said of the AMP, which was added to MW3 and Warzone in season two.

How to unlock JAK Tyrant 762 Kit in MW3 and Warzone

Season two week one challenges in MW3
Get the challenges done. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The JAK Tyrant 762 is unlocked as part of the weekly challenges in MW3’s season two, week one.

To unlock the Aftermarket Part, players must complete any five challenges from week one of season two, across multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone. Once finished, the JAK Tyrant 762 Kit can be used on the Longbow sniper rifle.

Here are all of the challenges that can be completed to unlock the JAK Tyrant 762.

MW3 multiplayer

  • Get 30 operator kills with suppressed recommended marksman rifles
  • Get 15 operator quickscope kills with recommended snipers
  • Get five operator triple kills with recommended assault rifles
  • Get three operator collateral kills with recommended sniper rifles
  • Get 20 operator one shot, one kills with recommended shotguns
  • Get seven operator double kills with recommended battle rifles
  • Get five operator longshot kills with an 8x or greater magnification scope equipped to a recommended weapon

MW3 Zombies

  • Get 200 kills with a recommended marksman rifle with Cryofreeze active
  • Get five rapid kills 15 times with a recommended battle rifle
  • Get 10 kills without being hit 20 times with a recommended assault rifle
  • Get 25 critical Mercenary kills with a recommended weapon
  • Get 250 one shot kills with a recommended shotgun
  • Get 100 kills with a scoped recommended sniper rifle
  • Get five Mangler kills with a recommended weapon

Warzone

  • In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 operator kills in the northwest region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo)
  • In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 operator kills in the eastern region (Military Base or Farms)
  • In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 operator kills in the southern region (City, Suburbs, Manor)
  • In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 operator kills in the central region (Old Town, Low Town)
  • In Warzone, place in the top 10 five times
  • In Warzone, complete 15 contracts
  • In Warzone, open 50 loot caches
Read Article Call of Duty: All MW3 multiplayer camo challenges
All MW3 Mastery camos for multiplayer.
Call of Duty: All MW3 multiplayer camo challenges
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 7, 2024
Read Article MW3 Zombies camo challenges: All base and mastery camos listed
All four MW3 Zombies mastery camos
MW3 Zombies camo challenges: All base and mastery camos listed
Josh Challies Josh Challies and others Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Warzone season 2 subtly adds new one-shot kill sniper
Warzone sniping
Warzone season 2 subtly adds new one-shot kill sniper
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 7, 2024
Read Article CoD is making a game-changing adjustment to player health in MW3 and Warzone season 2
Squad Wipe streaks Warzone
CoD is making a game-changing adjustment to player health in MW3 and Warzone season 2
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Warzone season 2 patch notes: Fortune’s Keep, Ranked Play Resurgence, more
Warzone bridge
Warzone season 2 patch notes: Fortune’s Keep, Ranked Play Resurgence, more
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 7, 2024
Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Pokémon, Resident Evil, Final Fantasy, Marvel Snap, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.