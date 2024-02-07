How to get the JAK Tyrant 762 Kit in MW3 and Warzone

Months after release, Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone now have a huge suite of Conversion Kits and Aftermarket Parts, like the JAK Tyrant 762 Kit.

Season two of CoD: MW3 adds even more Aftermarket Parts, and some of them are Conversion Kits that improve already-strong weapons, like a new one in week one that goes on the popular and powerful Longbow sniper rifle.

Here’s all there is to know about how to get the JAK Tyrant 762 Kit in MW3.

What is the JAK Tyrant 762 Conversion Kit in MW3?

The JAK Tyrant 762 Kit is an Aftermarket Part in MW3. It is a Conversion Kit for the Longbow sniper rifle that modifies its ammunition to make it stronger.

“This caliber Conversion Kit swaps out the receiver and magazine to accommodate 7.62 BLK ammunition for a harder-hitting, subsonic weapon,” Activision said of the AMP, which was added to MW3 and Warzone in season two.

How to unlock JAK Tyrant 762 Kit in MW3 and Warzone

Get the challenges done. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The JAK Tyrant 762 is unlocked as part of the weekly challenges in MW3’s season two, week one.

To unlock the Aftermarket Part, players must complete any five challenges from week one of season two, across multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone. Once finished, the JAK Tyrant 762 Kit can be used on the Longbow sniper rifle.

Here are all of the challenges that can be completed to unlock the JAK Tyrant 762.

MW3 multiplayer

Get 30 operator kills with suppressed recommended marksman rifles

Get 15 operator quickscope kills with recommended snipers

Get five operator triple kills with recommended assault rifles

Get three operator collateral kills with recommended sniper rifles

Get 20 operator one shot, one kills with recommended shotguns

Get seven operator double kills with recommended battle rifles

Get five operator longshot kills with an 8x or greater magnification scope equipped to a recommended weapon

MW3 Zombies

Get 200 kills with a recommended marksman rifle with Cryofreeze active

Get five rapid kills 15 times with a recommended battle rifle

Get 10 kills without being hit 20 times with a recommended assault rifle

Get 25 critical Mercenary kills with a recommended weapon

Get 250 one shot kills with a recommended shotgun

Get 100 kills with a scoped recommended sniper rifle

Get five Mangler kills with a recommended weapon

Warzone