How to unlock the JAK Scimitar Kit in MW3 and Warzone

The latest Modern Warfare 3 Aftermarket Part is now live, and it looks and sounds like one you will want to add to your collection.

Recommended Videos

The JAK Scimitar Kit changes up one of MW3’s newer guns that’s already quite strong and potentially makes it even stronger and more deadly. Here’s how to unlock it to add it to your collection.

What is the JAK Scimitar Kit in MW3 and Warzone?

A big mag and more accuracy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The JAK Scimitar Kit is an Aftermarket Part Conversion Kit for the FJX Horus SMG that offers “improved range and recoil” and “also unlocks the use of a high-capacity drum mag” for the weapon.

How to get the JAK Scimitar Kit in MW3 and Warzone

Get ’em done, soldier. Image via Activision

To unlock the JAK Scimitar Kit, you need to finish any five weekly challenges from season four, week three in MW3. These challenges can be completed in MW3 multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone, and any five from the full list will get the job done.

Here are all of the challenges in season four, week three.

MW3 season 4 week 3 challenges

A simple list. Screenshot by Dot Esports

MW3 multiplayer

Get 40 operator kills while moving with a recommended weapon

Get 20 operator Tac Stance kills with recommended marksman rifles

Get 20 operator kills while using a completionist camo equipped to a recommended weapon

Get 20 operator kills using a recommended marksman rifle or battle rifle using five attachments

Get 15 operator kills with Covert Sneakers equipped or Dead Silence active

Get three operator kills with one magazine five times with recommended LMGs

Get three operator double kills with the COR-45 or Renetti handguns

MW3 Zombies

Get 300 kills while moving with a recommended weapon

Get 100 Tac Stance kills with recommended marksman rifles

Get 100 kills while using a completionist camo equipped to a recommended weapon

Get 100 kills with a recommended marksman rifle or battle rifle using five attachments

Get 15 Merc kills with a throwing knife

Get 20 kills with one magazine 10 times with recommended LMGs

Get five rapid kills 15 times with a recommended pistol

Warzone

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 operator kills in the North-West region

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 operator kills in the Eastern region

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 operator kills in the Southern region

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 operator kills in the Central region

In Warzone, place in the top 10 seven times

In Warzone, complete 15 contracts

In Warzone, open 75 loot caches

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy