How to unlock the JAK Scimitar Kit in MW3 and Warzone

The latest Modern Warfare 3 Aftermarket Part is now live, and it looks and sounds like one you will want to add to your collection.
The JAK Scimitar Kit changes up one of MW3’s newer guns that’s already quite strong and potentially makes it even stronger and more deadly. Here’s how to unlock it to add it to your collection.
What is the JAK Scimitar Kit in MW3 and Warzone?
The JAK Scimitar Kit is an Aftermarket Part Conversion Kit for the FJX Horus SMG that offers “improved range and recoil” and “also unlocks the use of a high-capacity drum mag” for the weapon.
How to get the JAK Scimitar Kit in MW3 and Warzone
To unlock the JAK Scimitar Kit, you need to finish any five weekly challenges from season four, week three in MW3. These challenges can be completed in MW3 multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone, and any five from the full list will get the job done.
Here are all of the challenges in season four, week three.
MW3 season 4 week 3 challenges
MW3 multiplayer
- Get 40 operator kills while moving with a recommended weapon
- Get 20 operator Tac Stance kills with recommended marksman rifles
- Get 20 operator kills while using a completionist camo equipped to a recommended weapon
- Get 20 operator kills using a recommended marksman rifle or battle rifle using five attachments
- Get 15 operator kills with Covert Sneakers equipped or Dead Silence active
- Get three operator kills with one magazine five times with recommended LMGs
- Get three operator double kills with the COR-45 or Renetti handguns
MW3 Zombies
- Get 300 kills while moving with a recommended weapon
- Get 100 Tac Stance kills with recommended marksman rifles
- Get 100 kills while using a completionist camo equipped to a recommended weapon
- Get 100 kills with a recommended marksman rifle or battle rifle using five attachments
- Get 15 Merc kills with a throwing knife
- Get 20 kills with one magazine 10 times with recommended LMGs
- Get five rapid kills 15 times with a recommended pistol
Warzone
- In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 operator kills in the North-West region
- In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 operator kills in the Eastern region
- In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 operator kills in the Southern region
- In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 operator kills in the Central region
- In Warzone, place in the top 10 seven times
- In Warzone, complete 15 contracts
- In Warzone, open 75 loot caches