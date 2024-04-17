How to unlock the JAK Cutthroat in MW3 and Warzone

Less than halfway through Modern Warfare 3’s season three, the game may have just added one of its best Aftermarket Part attachments yet.

While Conversion Kits are cool, sometimes a new attachment can be a real game-changer. Some of the best loadouts in the game have a powerful stock on it and this new stock added in season three looks like it will be very fun.

Here’s everything there is to know about the new Aftermarket Part in MW3‘s season three, week three, the JAK Cutthroat.

What is the JAK Cutthroat in MW3?

The JAK Cutthroat is an Aftermarket Part in MW3 and Warzone. It’s a Stock attachment that can be attached to various weapons, such as assault rifles like the MTZ-556.

According to Sledgehammer Games, the attachment is described as “a stock that provides unrivaled speed and stability while aiming down sights,” making it one that all players should try to acquire.

How to get the JAK Cutthroat in MW3 and Warzone

Get these done to add it to your collection. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The JAK Cutthroat can be acquired by finishing any five challenges from MW3’s season three, week three. The available challenges can be done in MW3 multiplayer, MW3 Zombies, and Warzone.

Here are the potential challenges you can complete to unlock the new stock:

MW3 Multiplayer

Get 15 operator kills after reloading with recommended SMGs

Get eight operator headshot kills with recommended handguns

Get five operator kills with the gun-butt of a recommended weapon

Get 15 kills against operators blinded or stunned with recommended SMGs

Place on top of the leaderboard three times

Get two operator kills in a row without taking damage with recommended SMGs five times

Get five kills using lethals on operators who are affected by a Shock Stick

MW3 Zombies

Get five rapid kills 20 times with a recommended SMG

Get 150 critical kills with a recommended pistol

Get 50 melee Mercenary kills with a recommended weapon

Get 200 Fire damage kills with a recommended SMG

Get 10 Mangler kills with a recommended weapon

Get 100 kills in a single deployment five times with a recommended weapon

Get 50 Hellhound kills with a recommended weapon

Warzone

In Warzone Rebirth Island, get 15 operator kills in the North-East region

In Warzone Rebirth Island, get 15 operator kills in the North-West region

In Warzone Rebirth Island, get 15 operator kills in the Central region

In Warzone Rebirth Island, get 15 operator kills in the South-West region

In Warzone, place in the top 10 seven times

In Warzone, revive a teammate 15 times

In Warzone, open 75 loot caches

