How to unlock the JAK Cutthroat in MW3 and Warzone

Less than halfway through Modern Warfare 3’s season three, the game may have just added one of its best Aftermarket Part attachments yet.
While Conversion Kits are cool, sometimes a new attachment can be a real game-changer. Some of the best loadouts in the game have a powerful stock on it and this new stock added in season three looks like it will be very fun.
Here’s everything there is to know about the new Aftermarket Part in MW3‘s season three, week three, the JAK Cutthroat.
What is the JAK Cutthroat in MW3?
The JAK Cutthroat is an Aftermarket Part in MW3 and Warzone. It’s a Stock attachment that can be attached to various weapons, such as assault rifles like the MTZ-556.
According to Sledgehammer Games, the attachment is described as “a stock that provides unrivaled speed and stability while aiming down sights,” making it one that all players should try to acquire.
How to get the JAK Cutthroat in MW3 and Warzone
The JAK Cutthroat can be acquired by finishing any five challenges from MW3’s season three, week three. The available challenges can be done in MW3 multiplayer, MW3 Zombies, and Warzone.
Here are the potential challenges you can complete to unlock the new stock:
MW3 Multiplayer
- Get 15 operator kills after reloading with recommended SMGs
- Get eight operator headshot kills with recommended handguns
- Get five operator kills with the gun-butt of a recommended weapon
- Get 15 kills against operators blinded or stunned with recommended SMGs
- Place on top of the leaderboard three times
- Get two operator kills in a row without taking damage with recommended SMGs five times
- Get five kills using lethals on operators who are affected by a Shock Stick
MW3 Zombies
- Get five rapid kills 20 times with a recommended SMG
- Get 150 critical kills with a recommended pistol
- Get 50 melee Mercenary kills with a recommended weapon
- Get 200 Fire damage kills with a recommended SMG
- Get 10 Mangler kills with a recommended weapon
- Get 100 kills in a single deployment five times with a recommended weapon
- Get 50 Hellhound kills with a recommended weapon
Warzone
- In Warzone Rebirth Island, get 15 operator kills in the North-East region
- In Warzone Rebirth Island, get 15 operator kills in the North-West region
- In Warzone Rebirth Island, get 15 operator kills in the Central region
- In Warzone Rebirth Island, get 15 operator kills in the South-West region
- In Warzone, place in the top 10 seven times
- In Warzone, revive a teammate 15 times
- In Warzone, open 75 loot caches