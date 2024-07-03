How to unlock the JAK Volkh in MW3 and Warzone

Modern Warfare 3’s Aftermarket Parts sometimes completely change a weapon with a Conversion Kit. Others are good attachments that fit multiple weapons.

The new AMP in week six of season four for MW3 is the latter. The JAK Volkh is an attachment that works on two separate guns, buffing them to fire two-round bursts as opposed to just semi-auto fire.

Here’s everything there is to know about the newest Aftermarket Part in MW3, the JAK Volkh.

What is the JAK Volkh in MW3 and Warzone?

The JAK Volkh is an Aftermarket Part for both the KV Inhibitor sniper rifle and KVD Enforcer marksman rifle in MW3 and Warzone, unlockable now as part of season four.

Make every trigger pull count with the JAK Volkh, a new Aftermarket Part for the KV Inhibitor and KVD Enforcer that updates the weapon to fire two-round bursts! Unlock it now via Week 6 Challenges in #MW3 pic.twitter.com/2K9ZxRynZC — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) July 3, 2024

It’s described in-game as “a meticulously crafted stock and receiver modification that updates the weapon to fire a two-round burst at minimal MOA dispersion, making every trigger pull count.”

How to get the JAK Volkh in MW3 and Warzone

Get ’em done, soldier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The JAK Volkh is unlocked as part of the weekly challenge in season four, week six of MW3. To unlock it, simply complete any five challenges for that week within MW3 multiplayer, MW3 Zombies, or Warzone to add the new part to your collection.

Here’s the full list of challenges for week five of season four in MW3.

MW3 season 4, week 6 challenges

MW3 multiplayer

Get 30 operator kills with a recommended weapon set to burst fire mode.

Get 25 operator kills with sights equipped to a recommended marksman rifle.

Get 15 operator kills with a recommended marksman rifle using five attachments.

Get 12 operator kills with a recommended battle rifle set to single fire mode.

Get three operator kills with one magazine 10 times with recommended assault rifles.

Get three operator quickscope kills in one life three times with a recommended sniper or marksman rifle.

MW3 Zombies

Get 150 kills with a recommended weapon set to burst fire mode.

Get 100 kills with sights equipped to a recommended marksman rifle.

Get 75 kills with a recommended marksman rifle using five attachments.

Get 60 kills with a recommended battle rifle set to single fire mode.

Get 12 kills with one magazine 10 times with recommended assault rifles.

Get 10 quickscope kills in one life 20 times with a recommended sniper or marksman rifle.

Get 200 kills with a recommended sniper rifle while using five attachments.

Warzone

In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, open 20 loot caches in the North region.

In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, open 20 loot caches in the West region.

In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, open 20 loot caches in the East region.

In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, open 20 loot caches in the South region.

In Warzone, place in the top 10 five times.

In Warzone, complete 15 contracts.

In Warzone, get five operator kills or kill assists with a recommended weapon.

