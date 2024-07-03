Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
JAK Volkh MW3 Warzone
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
CoD

How to unlock the JAK Volkh in MW3 and Warzone

Add a double-shot to a couple of powerful existing guns.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Jul 3, 2024 11:15 am

Modern Warfare 3’s Aftermarket Parts sometimes completely change a weapon with a Conversion Kit. Others are good attachments that fit multiple weapons.

Recommended Videos

The new AMP in week six of season four for MW3 is the latter. The JAK Volkh is an attachment that works on two separate guns, buffing them to fire two-round bursts as opposed to just semi-auto fire.

Here’s everything there is to know about the newest Aftermarket Part in MW3, the JAK Volkh.

What is the JAK Volkh in MW3 and Warzone?

The JAK Volkh is an Aftermarket Part for both the KV Inhibitor sniper rifle and KVD Enforcer marksman rifle in MW3 and Warzone, unlockable now as part of season four.

It’s described in-game as “a meticulously crafted stock and receiver modification that updates the weapon to fire a two-round burst at minimal MOA dispersion, making every trigger pull count.”

How to get the JAK Volkh in MW3 and Warzone

JAK Volkh challenges in MW3 and Warzone
Get ’em done, soldier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The JAK Volkh is unlocked as part of the weekly challenge in season four, week six of MW3. To unlock it, simply complete any five challenges for that week within MW3 multiplayer, MW3 Zombies, or Warzone to add the new part to your collection.

Here’s the full list of challenges for week five of season four in MW3.

MW3 season 4, week 6 challenges

MW3 multiplayer

  • Get 30 operator kills with a recommended weapon set to burst fire mode.
  • Get 25 operator kills with sights equipped to a recommended marksman rifle.
  • Get 15 operator kills with a recommended marksman rifle using five attachments.
  • Get 12 operator kills with a recommended battle rifle set to single fire mode.
  • Get three operator kills with one magazine 10 times with recommended assault rifles.
  • Get three operator quickscope kills in one life three times with a recommended sniper or marksman rifle.

MW3 Zombies

  • Get 150 kills with a recommended weapon set to burst fire mode.
  • Get 100 kills with sights equipped to a recommended marksman rifle.
  • Get 75 kills with a recommended marksman rifle using five attachments.
  • Get 60 kills with a recommended battle rifle set to single fire mode.
  • Get 12 kills with one magazine 10 times with recommended assault rifles.
  • Get 10 quickscope kills in one life 20 times with a recommended sniper or marksman rifle.
  • Get 200 kills with a recommended sniper rifle while using five attachments.

Warzone

  • In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, open 20 loot caches in the North region.
  • In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, open 20 loot caches in the West region.
  • In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, open 20 loot caches in the East region.
  • In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, open 20 loot caches in the South region.
  • In Warzone, place in the top 10 five times.
  • In Warzone, complete 15 contracts.
  • In Warzone, get five operator kills or kill assists with a recommended weapon.
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
Senior Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.
twitter