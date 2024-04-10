How to unlock the JAK Jawbreaker in MW3 and Warzone

Call of Duty’s great addition of Aftermarket Parts continues in Modern Warfare 3’s season three with arguably it’s most interesting one yet, the JAK Jawbreaker.

Conversion Kits completely change weapons, but it’s possible that none have been as transformative as the one introduced in week two. Imagine a fast-firing shotgun that is able to become a long-range, full-auto battle rifle. That’s what the JAK Jawbreaker is in MW3.

Here’s everything there is to know about the JAK Jawbreaker and how to get it in MW3 and Warzone.

What is the JAK Jawbreaker in MW3?

The JAK Jawbreaker is an Aftermarket Part in MW3 that turns the KV Broadside shotgun from MW2 into “a hard-hitting, automatic battle rifle.”

This is one of the most unique Aftermarket Parts yet in MW3. Transforming a fast-firing shotgun into a battle rifle is a complete swap of the weapon’s archetype, and a truly fun addition to MW3 and Warzone.

How to get the JAK Jawbreaker in MW3 and Warzone

The JAK Jawbreaker is unlocked as part of MW3’s weekly challenges in season three, week two. To unlock the JAK Jawbreaker, finish any of that week’s challenges across MW3 multiplayer, MW3 Zombies, or Warzone.

Here are the challenges for MW3’s week three, season two:

MW3 multiplayer

Get 30 operator quickscope kills with recommended battle rifles

Get 20 operator kills with a scope equipped to a suppressed recommended shotgun

Get 10 operator longshot kills with the KV Broadside

Get five operator Kingslayer kills in a single match 10 times

Get 20 operator clean kills with recommended shotguns

Get 15 operator double kills with recommended weapons

Get 15 operator quickscope kills shortly after sprinting with recommended shotguns

MW3 Zombies

Get 500 kills with a recommended battle rifle while Speed Cola is active

Get 250 kills with a recommended Epic rarity or higher pistol

Get 150 kills with a recommended weapon in the High Threat Zone

Get five Mimic kills with a recommended weapon

Get 200 fire damage kills with a shotgun

Get 10 kills with a recommended shotgun without taking damage 30 times

Get 200 hipfire kills with a recommended shotgun

Warzone

In Warzone Rebirth Island, open 30 loot caches in the North-East region

In Warzone Rebirth Island, open 30 loot caches in the North-West region

In Warzone Rebirth Island, open 30 loot caches in the Central region

In Warzone Rebirth Island, open 30 loot caches in the South-West region

In Warzone, place in the top 10 seven times

In Warzone, complete 20 contracts

In Warzone, perform a Squad Assemble seven times

