Call of Duty: Warzone has a long history of powerful shotguns that have defined the meta.

A new shotgun has entered the fray with Warzone 2’s season two, and while it may not have a lasting impact on how the game is played, it’s definitely a weapon that’s worth leveling up with and using in certain scenarios.

The KV Broadside is the shotgun of the Kastov weapon platform in MW2 and Warzone 2, meaning it’s a distant cousin of the AK-47. That kind of assault rifle’s power put into the body and receiver of a shotgun has the potential to be a serious menace, especially in a mode like Resurgence on the Ashika Island map.

Here’s the best set of attachments for the new most annoying shotgun in Warzone 2 battle royale.

Best KV Broadside loadout in Warzone 2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: XTEN Full Choke

XTEN Full Choke Barrel: ZLR Sport-8

ZLR Sport-8 Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Magazine: 25 Shell Drum

25 Shell Drum Rear Grip: Brace LS

Why this is the best KV Broadside loadout in Warzone 2

The KV Broadside is the prototypical fast-firing, room-clearing shotgun, similar to the Jak-12 in the previous Modern Warfare game. It has a high fire rate and big damage potential, and it can be turned into a street sweeper with the right attachments in the Gunsmith.

This shotgun has massive potential for Ashika Island, Warzone 2’s Resurgence map. The small-scale location is rife with areas where the KV Broadside can wreak havoc inside buildings and corridors.

These attachments will noticeably buff the KV Broadside’s damage, range, and accuracy, allowing you to deal some pretty serious damage from a longer distance than a shotgun probably should.

Best perk package for KV Broadside in Warzone 2

Perk Package: Double Time, Battle Hardened, Fast Hands, Ghost

With a shotgun like this, you want to be up close and personal as much as possible. Double Time and Battle Hardened will help with that, and Fast Hands will help with keeping you on the move instead of slowing down while throwing equipment or swapping guns.

Best equipment for KV Broadside in Warzone 2

Tactical: Stun grenade

Lethal: Throwing Knife

If you really want to mess up a building camper’s day, stun them and then bum-rush them with the KV Broadside, ready to spray and pray with the shotgun’s high fire rate. They won’t have much say on the matter. That’s when you can use a throwing knife to finish the job from a distance.