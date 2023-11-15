How to get Operator Kingslayer kills in MW3

Everyone wants to be top dog but what is the best way to get Operator Kingslayer kills in MW3? We’re all after the kings’ heads in multiplayer, especially when they’re a camper.

These are our tips on how to get Kingslayer kills in MW3 multiplayer.

What are Operator Kingslayer kills in MW3?

Some Operator skins like Horangi require Kingslayer kills to unlock, while others trying to complete their daily and weekly challenges will inevitably face the six Operator Kingslayer kill requirement. The only way to achieve these specific types of kills in multiplayer is to kill the top scorer on the opposing side. You can do this in any game mode as you will always have another team to verse and win against.

While its title could suggest that you need to be at the top of the board at all times, this is not the case at all. In fact, all you need to do is kill the top fragger on the leaderboard at any given point in a match. You can actually get multiple kills within a single match, so long as you aim for the top scorer on the opposition. Be sure to refer to the leaderboard at all times for their name during a match and take note of their Operator skin throughout.

Sorry, Chuck. Screenshot by Dot Esports

By killing the top scorer on the other team, you will get the “Kingslayer” confirmed kill and the pop-up come up on screen. You can only get this kill when you take down the “king” of the leaderboard. I’ve found this is almost always a camper when I look out for Kingslayer kills in my lobbies.

MW3: Tips and tricks to getting Kingslayer kills

When it comes to going after the kill leader or top scorer on the opposing team, we recommend these strategies:

Find the Operator’s name on the leaderboard : Always check the leaderboard as the “king” can change.

: Always check the leaderboard as the “king” can change. Use your teammates to locate the “king’s” position on the map: If you notice your teammates die on the map, check the kill feed to see if they were killed by the “king.”

on the map: If you notice your teammates die on the map, check the kill feed to see if they were killed by the “king.” Use a UAV : Unless the “king” has the Ghost perk equipped, you’ll be able to see them on the mini-map.

: Unless the “king” has the Ghost perk equipped, you’ll be able to see them on the mini-map. Play Team Deathmatch : The “king” is more likely to remain unchanged as opposed to the top scorers in objective-based modes like Hardpoint.

: The “king” is more likely to remain unchanged as opposed to the top scorers in objective-based modes like Hardpoint. Try to flank enemy spawns: Try to get close to the enemy spawn without moving it to another point on the map. Wait until the “king” dies by watching the kill feed and kill anyone who is coming out of spawn after their death.

While these are not guaranteed methods to work every time, I found these helped when I hunted down the kill leader and top scorer in the match.