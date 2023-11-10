Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 added challenges to unlock certain items in-game, so when MW3 daily challenges aren’t working, it’s a real problem.

Challenges are fun and usually an extra incentive to get XP. But in MW3, they’re an integral part of the leveling experience.

Daily challenges and the Armory Unlocks are how you can gain access to things like weapons, Field Upgrades, and tactical or lethal grenades. Basically, it’s a huge part of progression through MW3’s multiplayer, and it’s anyone’s guess outside of Activision why they function this way now.

So, needless to say, if you’re reading this article, when challenges don’t track properly, it can be a real pain in the ass when trying to grind multiplayer modes with the squad. We get it. We’re with you and feel your pain.

Here’s all we know about the issue with MW3 daily challenges not working.

Why are MW3 daily challenges not working?

Wait, why aren’t they working? Screenshot by Dot Esports

If your MW3 daily challenges are not tracking properly, it’s likely due to a bug in the game.

One thing you can do is make sure you’re doing the challenges properly. Make sure to read their description and double-check it to ensure that you’re doing what the challenge asks you to do.

Keep an eye out on Call of Duty social channels like @CODUpdates and @SHGames to see if the game’s publisher Activision or its developers have mentioned anything about the issue.

How to fix MW3 daily challenges not working

Can’t progress, what’s the point? Screenshot by Dot Esports

If your challenges look like this after playing a bunch of MW3 games, you may have just run into some bad luck. There’s not much you can do to fix the issue, but there are a couple of things to always try on your end when things aren’t functioning properly in a game.

If your challenges are not tracking, try restarting your game. There may be a playlist update that is preventing challenges from working. You can also try resetting your internet connection, console, or PC to see if it makes a difference.

Odds are, though, this type of issue is a server-side problem that needs to be fixed by the developer. So sit tight, maybe play some other modes, and wait for a fix to roll out.

Be patient, CoD gamer, and daily challenges should hopefully work correctly soon.