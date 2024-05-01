How to unlock the JAK Wardens in MW3 and Warzone

Remember the akimbo Model 1887 shotguns in the original Modern Warfare 2? They’re back with a vengeance in Modern Warfare 3.

The days of running around Favela with Marathon Pro and Commando Pro probably can’t be duplicated 100 percent exact, but you can get pretty damn close thanks to this new Aftermarket Part added in week five of MW3‘s season three.

And the coolest part about the dual-wield shotguns returning 15 years later is that it’s not even a shotgun at all: It’s a new Aftermarket Part for an unassuming marksman rifle from MW2 2022.

Here’s everything there is to know about the JAK Wardens in MW3.

What are JAK Wardens in MW3 and Warzone?

They’re back and they’re beautiful. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The JAK Wardens are an Aftermarket Part for the Lockwood Mk2 marksman rifle in MW3. This Conversion Kit completely transforms the rifle into dual-wielding, akimbo shotguns reminiscent of the Model 1887s from MW2 2009.

How to get the JAK Wardens in MW3 and Warzone

Get these done quickly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the JAK Wardens Conversion Kit, you must complete any five challenges from MW3’s season three, week five. The challenges can be completed across MW3 multiplayer, MW3 Zombies, or Warzone.

Here is the full list of challenges you can finish to get the new Aftermarket Part.

MW3 Multiplayer weekly challenges

Get 25 operator akimbo kills with a recommended weapon.

Get 15 operator Tac Stance kills with recommended marksman rifles.

Get 15 operator Clean Kills with recommended assault rifles.

Get 15 operator hipfire kills with recommended shotguns.

Get 25 operator One Shot, One Kills while aiming down sights with recommended shotguns.

Get 20 operator double kills with recommended marksman rifles.

Get 10 operator triple kills with recommended shotguns.

MW3 Zombies weekly challenges

Get 750 kills while aiming down sights with a recommended weapon.

Get 200 critical kills with a recommended marksman rifle.

Get 10 kills without taking damage with a recommended marksman rifle 30 times.

Get 150 critical kills with a recommended shotgun while Deadshot Daiquiri is active.

Get 250 One Shot Kills with a recommended Pack-a-Punched shotgun.

Get five Mangler kills with a recommended marksman rifle.

Get five rapid kills 20 times with a recommended shotgun.

Warzone weekly challenges

In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, get 10 operator kills in the North region.

In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, get 10 operator kills in the West region.

In Warzone Fortune’s Keep get 10 operator kills in the East region.

In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, get 10 operator kills in the South region.

In Warzone, place in the top 10 five times.

In Warzone, revive a teammate 10 times.

In Warzone, open 50 loot caches.

