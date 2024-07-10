How to unlock the JAK Gunslinger in MW3 and Warzone

The latest Aftermarket Part added to Call of Duty is one that powers up an old, slept-on pistol.

Recommended Videos

The CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Basilisk is being updated with a fun new Conversion Kit as part of Modern Warfare 3’s season four, week seven. It’s a quick unlock that may make a gun previously ignored truly worth using.

Here’s everything to know about the JAK Gunslinger in MW3 and Warzone.

What is the JAK Gunslinger in MW3 and Warzone?

Big boomstick. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The JAK Gunslinger is an Aftermarket Part and Conversion Kit for the Basilisk handgun from MW2. It is “a frame and cylinder conversion that allows the revolver to hold eight rounds of .357 ammunition with an exceptional increase to rate of fire and a near instantaneous trigger action,” according to its in-game description.

How to get the JAK Gunslinger in MW3 and Warzone

Get ’em done in a couple of games. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the JAK Gunslinger, players need to complete any five challenges from week seven of season four in MW3. Any five challenges from MW3 multiplayer, MW3 Zombies, or Warzone can be completed to get the new part.

Here’s the list of challenges for MW3 season four, week seven.

MW3 weekly challenges: Season 4, week 7

MW3 multiplayer

Get 25 operator akimbo kills with a recommended weapon.

Get 10 operator clean kills with iron sights equipped to a recommended marksman rifle.

Get 15 operator kills with a suppressed recommended handgun.

Get 15 operator headshot kills with a recommended handgun.

Get 10 operator clean kills with recommended handguns.

Get five operator kills while sliding or midair with the JAK Scimitar Aftermarket Part equipped to the FJX Horus.

Get three operator kills with one magazine five times with recommended handguns.

MW3 Zombies

Get 150 akimbo kills with a recommended weapon.

Get 75 clean kills with iron sights equipped to a recommended marksman rifle.

Get 75 kills with a suppressed recommended handgun.

Get 75 critical kills with a recommended handgun.

Get 250 critical kills with a recommended handgun.

Get 250 kills with the JAK Scimitar Aftermarket Part equipped to the FJX Horus.

Get five kills with one magazine 10 times with recommended handguns.

Warzone

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 operator kills in the North-West region.

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 operator kills in the Eastern region.

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 operator kills in the Southern region.

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 operator kills in the Central region.

In Warzone, place in the top 10 three times.

In Warzone, complete five contracts.

In Warzone, open 30 loot caches.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy