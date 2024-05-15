How to unlock the JAK Patriot in MW3 and Warzone

Season three of Modern Warfare 3 is winding down, and there’s just one more Aftermarket Part left to earn.

The JAK Patriot is the earnable AMP in MW3‘s season three, week eight, and it’s easily acquired to be equipped on a classic weapon to use in multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone to your delight. And it’s quite a fun one.

Here’s everything to know about the newest Aftermarket Part in MW3 and Warzone, the JAK Patriot.

What is the JAK Patriot in MW3 and Warzone?

She’s a beauty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The JAK Patriot is an Aftermarket Part Conversion Kit for the M16 that transforms the burst assault rifle into a full-auto assault rifle. Specifically, the attachment “converts the M16 into a fully automatic rifle with a heavy ported barrel built to provide superior recoil control and firing aim stability,” according to Activision.

How to get the JAK Patriot in MW3 and Warzone

Get them done with ease. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the JAK Patriot for MW3 and Warzone, you’ll need to complete any five weekly challenges in season three, week eight in MW3. The challenges can be finished in MW3 multiplayer, MW3 Zombies, or Warzone.

Here’s the full list of challenges you can complete to unlock the JAK Patriot.

MW3 weekly challenges, season three, week eight

MW3 multiplayer

Get 30 operator kills with a recommended weapon set to burst fire mode.

Get 10 operator kills at low health with a recommended SMG.

Get eight operator kills after reloading with recommended assault rifles.

Perform three finishing moves on enemy operators.

Get 20 mounted operator kills with a recommended LMG using five attachments.

Get five operator double kills with the SMG Conversion Kit equipped to the BP50.

Get 10 operator point blank clean kills with recommended assault rifles.

MW3 Zombies

Get 10 Zombie kills without taking damage 10 times with a recommended weapon.

Get 100 kills in a single deployment five times with a recommended SMG.

Get 150 kills with recommended assault rifle while Deadshot Daiquiri is active.

Complete 25 contracts.

Get five Disciple kills with a recommended LMG.

Get 300 Zombie kills with the BP50.

Get 100 melee kills with a recommended assault rifle.

Warzone

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 operator kills in the North-West region.

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 operator kills in the Eastern region.

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 operator kills in the Southern Region.

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 operator kills in the Central Region.

In Warzone, place in the top 10 three times.

In Warzone, revive a teammate five times.

In Warzone, open 30 loot caches.

