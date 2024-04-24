How to unlock the JAK Revenger Kit in MW3 and Warzone

The fourth week of Modern Warfare 3’s third season has added a new Conversion Kit, and this one is for a battle pass gun from the season.

The BP50 is a decent AR in MW3, but the unlockable item for season three, week four turns the gun into a different weapon class entirely, so it’s worth unlocking to see if it becomes a beast in multiplayer or even Warzone matches.

Here’s everything there is to know about the new JAK Revenger Kit in MW3.

What is the JAK Revenger Kit in MW3?

The JAK Revenger Kit is an Aftermarket Part and Conversion Kit for the BP50 assault rifle. This particular Conversion Kit transforms the BP50 AR into an SMG that has a faster fire rate and larger magazine than the base AR, along with higher mobility, but less damage and range.

How to get the JAK Revenger Kit in MW3

This week’s challenges are quick and simple. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the JAK Revenger Kit, you must complete any five challenges from MW3 season three, week four. These challenges can be completed across MW3 multiplayer, Warzone, or MW3 Zombies.

Here are the list of challenges available for the JAK Revenger:

MW3 Weekly Challenges: Season three, week four

Here’s your objective. Image via Activision

MW3 Multiplayer

Get 30 operator kills with alternate ammo equipped to a recommended weapon.

Get 20 operator hipfire kills while moving with recommended SMGs.

Get 20 operator kills while aiming down sights with suppressed recommended SMGs.

Get 15 operator kills while sliding or in midair with a recommended weapon.

Get 10 operator longshot kills with recommended assault rifles.

Get three operator kills with one magazine 10 times with recommended assault rifles.

Get 20 operator kills shortly after sprinting with a recommended assault rifle equipped with all five attachments.

MW3 Zombies

Destroy 25 vehicles with a recommended weapon.

Get 300 hipfire kills with a recommended SMG.

Get 50 Cryofreeze kills with a recommended SMG.

Get 750 kills with a recommended Pack-a-Punched SMG.

Get 300 kills with a recommended assault rifle in the medium threat zone.

Get five rapid kills 20 times with a recommended assault rifle.

Get 250 kills with a recommended assault rifle while four Cola Perks are active.

Warzone

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 loot caches in the northwest region.

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 loot caches in the eastern region.

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 loot caches in the southern region.

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 loot caches in the central region.

In Warzone, place in the top 10 five times.

In Warzone, complete 15 contracts.

In Warzone, get 10 operator kills or kill assists with a recommended weapon.

