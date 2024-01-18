Category:
CoD

The best assault rifle for ranked play in MW3

Be the anchor your squad needs.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Jan 18, 2024 01:33 pm
|
Updated: Jan 18, 2024 01:48 pm
A screenshot of a Call of Duty operator holding the MCW in MW3 Skidrow map.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Long-range gunners, rejoice because we’ve got the best assault rifle loadout for Ranked Play in Modern Warfare 3. Get ready to rank up.

AR players are key in any Call of Duty Ranked Play squad. Holding an assault rifle means holding down the map’s spawns and objectives to let your teammates run wild, picking up kills and capturing the Hardpoint or Control hill.

This is the best MCW build and class setup for MW3’s Ranked Play mode.

Best AR for MW3 Ranked Play

The best AR for MW3 Ranked Play is the MCW. Since the Holger 556 is banned in the CDL, it’s also banned in Ranked Play. This leaves the MCW as the top remaining champion when it comes to assault rifles in MW3’s Ranked Play competitive ladder mode.

MW3 Ranked Play MCW build
The current top dog. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best MCW build for MW3 Ranked Play

  • Barrel: 16.5″ MCW Cyclone Long Barrel
  • Optic: MK. 3 Reflector or Slate Reflector
  • Underbarrel: XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop
  • Ammunition: 5.56 NATO High Grain Rounds
  • Rear Grip: RB Claw-PSL Grip
This build is perfect for the MCW. While CDL players have a “gentleman’s agreement” to not use Ammunition attachments, you’re free to run wild in Ranked Play with the 5.56 NATO High Grain Rounds that buff Bullet Velocity and Damage Range—two things that are very important when using an AR.

Tip:

As an AR player, your job is to lock down the objective in Ranked Play, by controlling spawnpoints with your positioning. This role is called an Anchor, and it’s a key role in any competitive CoD setting.

Feel free to mount up on a wall or a head glitch, but make sure you have good awareness of spawn points and protect your SMG players and teammates from enemies as they arrive back on the map.

Best pistol for MCW class for MW3 Ranked Play

Renetti MW3 ranked play build
It’s always faster than reloading. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Muzzle: DZS Open Comp
  • Barrel: MK2 Renetti Long Barrel
  • Optic: Cronen Mini Pro
  • Ammunition: 9mm High Grain Rounds
  • Rear Grip: EXF Eclipsor Grip
The Renetti is perfect as a secondary weapon in MW3 Ranked Play. This build is great for fighting mid-range engagements on a weakened enemy after your MCW runs out of ammo, but it also has a quick reload to stay in the fight as well.

Best MCW class setup for MW3 Ranked Play

MW3 Ranked Play class setup
The best setup for you. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Tactical: Stun Grenade
  • Lethal: Frag Grenade or Semtex
  • Field Upgrade: Trophy System
  • Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves
  • Boots: Covert Sneakers
  • Gear: EOD Padding
Get used to running with these seven items, because there’s a limited pool of perks and equipment that can be used in Ranked Play thanks to the mode using the CDL’s ruleset. Many items have been banned, and these are the best of the best of what’s available to use in Ranked.

related content
Read Article Warzone Champion’s Quest: How to get the nuke skin in Warzone 3
Water combat in Warzone
Category:
CoD
CoD
Warzone Champion’s Quest: How to get the nuke skin in Warzone 3
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Jan 18, 2024
Read Article Warzone content creators get first Urzikstan nuke shortly after Champion’s Quest is re-enabled
Nuke Warzone 3
Category:
CoD
CoD
Warzone content creators get first Urzikstan nuke shortly after Champion’s Quest is re-enabled
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Jan 18, 2024
Read Article The best Rival-9 loadout and class setup in MW3
A screenshot of the Rival-9 SMG in-game in MW3.
Category:
CoD
CoD
The best Rival-9 loadout and class setup in MW3
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe and others Jan 18, 2024
Read Article The best MCW loadout and class setup in MW3
The MCW assault rifle in MW3.
Category:
CoD
CoD
The best MCW loadout and class setup in MW3
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 18, 2024
Read Article MW3’s Ranked Play mode available now, a little over a day late after ‘critical issue’ fix by Treyarch
MW3 Ranked Play skins
Category:
CoD
CoD
MW3’s Ranked Play mode available now, a little over a day late after ‘critical issue’ fix by Treyarch
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 18, 2024
Author

Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Pokémon, Resident Evil, Final Fantasy, Marvel Snap, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.