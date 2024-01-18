Long-range gunners, rejoice because we’ve got the best assault rifle loadout for Ranked Play in Modern Warfare 3. Get ready to rank up.

AR players are key in any Call of Duty Ranked Play squad. Holding an assault rifle means holding down the map’s spawns and objectives to let your teammates run wild, picking up kills and capturing the Hardpoint or Control hill.

This is the best MCW build and class setup for MW3’s Ranked Play mode.

Best AR for MW3 Ranked Play

The best AR for MW3 Ranked Play is the MCW. Since the Holger 556 is banned in the CDL, it’s also banned in Ranked Play. This leaves the MCW as the top remaining champion when it comes to assault rifles in MW3’s Ranked Play competitive ladder mode.

The current top dog. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best MCW build for MW3 Ranked Play

Barrel: 16.5″ MCW Cyclone Long Barrel

16.5″ MCW Cyclone Long Barrel Optic: MK. 3 Reflector or Slate Reflector

MK. 3 Reflector or Slate Reflector Underbarrel: XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop

XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop Ammunition: 5.56 NATO High Grain Rounds

5.56 NATO High Grain Rounds Rear Grip: RB Claw-PSL Grip

This build is perfect for the MCW. While CDL players have a “gentleman’s agreement” to not use Ammunition attachments, you’re free to run wild in Ranked Play with the 5.56 NATO High Grain Rounds that buff Bullet Velocity and Damage Range—two things that are very important when using an AR.

Tip: As an AR player, your job is to lock down the objective in Ranked Play, by controlling spawnpoints with your positioning. This role is called an Anchor, and it’s a key role in any competitive CoD setting.

Feel free to mount up on a wall or a head glitch, but make sure you have good awareness of spawn points and protect your SMG players and teammates from enemies as they arrive back on the map.

Best pistol for MCW class for MW3 Ranked Play

It’s always faster than reloading. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Muzzle: DZS Open Comp

DZS Open Comp Barrel: MK2 Renetti Long Barrel

MK2 Renetti Long Barrel Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Ammunition: 9mm High Grain Rounds

9mm High Grain Rounds Rear Grip: EXF Eclipsor Grip

The Renetti is perfect as a secondary weapon in MW3 Ranked Play. This build is great for fighting mid-range engagements on a weakened enemy after your MCW runs out of ammo, but it also has a quick reload to stay in the fight as well.

Best MCW class setup for MW3 Ranked Play

The best setup for you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Frag Grenade or Semtex

Frag Grenade or Semtex Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Trophy System Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves Boots: Covert Sneakers

Covert Sneakers Gear: EOD Padding

Get used to running with these seven items, because there’s a limited pool of perks and equipment that can be used in Ranked Play thanks to the mode using the CDL’s ruleset. Many items have been banned, and these are the best of the best of what’s available to use in Ranked.