Best Pulemyot 762 loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 3

Some of Modern Warfare 3’s newest weapons may have a different name but are unmistakably similar to guns lost to past versions of Call of Duty. If you’re a CoD veteran, you’ll know what I mean when you pick up the Pulemyot 762 light machine gun—you’ll be thinking it’s an RPK! Folks, it’s much better than that.

Here is the best class setup, attachments, and loadout for the Pulemyot 762 LMG in MW3.

Best Pulemyot 762 and class setup in MW3

Destroy operators and killstreaks alike with this stable-firing beast. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Pulemyot 762 is a light machine gun in MW3, and while the archetype has been notoriously weak for some time in the franchise, changes to how killstreaks operate and time-to-kill make this more than viable in the right hands.

Best attachments for Pulemyot 762 in MW3

Laser: FSS Ole-V Laser

FSS Ole-V Laser Barrel: Invoker Light Barrel

Invoker Light Barrel Stock: FT Tac-Elite Stock

FT Tac-Elite Stock Rear Grip: Nought-Z3 Grip

Nought-Z3 Grip Ammunition: 7.62x54mmr Incendiary

We’re looking to correct the major drawback of the Pulemyot—its slow sprint to fire time—with this selection of attachments. Almost every attachment here works on reducing the sprint to fire time allowing you to remain incredibly mobile with one of the heaviest-hitting automatic weapons in MW3.

Where the Pulyemot truly shines is in its damage to killstreaks. With an accurate hand and Incendiary ammunition, I was taking down UAVs with 10 well-placed shots. Even the VTOL jet or the overwatch helo were no match for the firepower I could put out with the Pulyemot.

As a result, the class setup for this LMG revolves around killstreak denial and survival against roaming killstreaks so you’ll be able to bring down the vehicles before they can finish you.

Best class setup for Pulemyot 762 in MW3

Vest: Engineer Vest

Engineer Vest Handgun: Tyr (Revolver) or PILA Launcher

Tyr (Revolver) or PILA Launcher Tactical: Snapshot Grenade x 2

Field Upgrade: Comm. Scrambler

Gloves: Marksman Gloves

Marksman Gloves Boots: Lightweight Boots

Lightweight Boots Gear: EOD Padding, Tac Mask

The Engineer Vest lets you spot killstreaks and explosives through walls, so you’ll be able to lock onto enemy vehicles from anywhere and set yourself up to destroy them with your LMG alone.

Then, Snapshot Grenades highlight enemies and again, with the stopping power and penetration of the Pulemyot, you can hit them through light materials and walls.

I prefer wielding a Tyr as my secondary, primarily for longer-range engagements where the Pulemyot starts to fall off. The combination of EOD Padding and Tac Mask makes sure effects stun and flash grenades, as well as explosive damage, are limited, meaning you’ll be able to tear your way through a lobby without a care for distractions.