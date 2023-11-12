SMG players should have a blast with this one.

Out of Modern Warfare 3’s six new SMGs at launch, the WSP-9 is one of the best, and that’s why we’ve come up with the best WSP-9 loadout and class setup to use in multiplayer.

According to its in-game description, the WSP-9 is “a fully automatic submachine gun featuring a slow rate of fire balanced by high damage, control, and mobility.” This SMG definitely fires a bit slower than some others in MW3, but it makes up for it in its power.

Here’s the best loadout and class setup for the WSP-9 in MW3.

Best WSP-9 loadout and class setup in MW3

A strong run-and-gun build. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The WSP-9 is one of the stronger SMGs in MW3 early on and very reminiscent of a fan-favorite in the entire CoD series. It gives me serious Black Ops 2 MSMC vibes when I use it, and that can only be a good thing.

Currently, SMGs are inferior in every way to assault rifles in MW3, but this is one of the best to use if you’re looking to fly around MW3’s maps with ease and still be able to hold your own in a fight.

It has the best range in the SMG class, which is very important when it comes to dealing with enemies at mid range, and it can be made even better with some specific attachments.

Best WSP-9 attachments in MW3

Muzzle: Bruen Cubic Comp

Bruen Cubic Comp Stock: WSP Factory Stock

WSP Factory Stock Underbarrel: FTAC MSP-98 Handstop

FTAC MSP-98 Handstop Ammunition: 9mm High Grain Rounds

9mm High Grain Rounds Magazine: 32 Round Mag

The WSP-9’s base magazine is only 25, so the 32 Round Mag is a necessity. The rest of the attachments in my loadout here work to increase its damage, range, recoil control, and mobility, turning it into a solid all-around SMG.

Best WSP-9 class setup in MW3

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Handgun: Renetti

Renetti Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Field Equipment: Trophy System or Dead Silence

Gloves: Commando Gloves

Commando Gloves Boots: Tactical Pads

Tactical Pads Gear: Tac Mask

The Infantry Vest may be basic, but its ability to increase Tac Sprint duration and reduce its refresh time is perfect for an SMG class. Combine that with Tactical Pads for sliding and Commando Gloves to reload while sprinting, and I am always on the move with this setup, utilizing MW3’s faster movement abilities to the fullest extent.

And with the Gear perk of Tac Mask, I’m never completely debilitated by stuns or flash grenades, so I can get in and get out of combat with fluidity.