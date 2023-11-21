The best MTZ Interceptor loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 3

On paper, there’s one marksman rifle in Modern Warfare 3 that stands above the rest in terms of sheer damage—the MTZ Interceptor.

In-game, the MTZ Interceptor doesn’t have the buzziest description, with Sledgehammer Games briefly highlighting its high power and optimal range of mid-to-long distances. For those who perhaps don’t want to follow the meta and instead want to find a sleeper hit to master, however, this just might be the primary for you.

Here’s what I believe to be the best MTZ Interceptor loadout in MW3.

Best MTZ Interceptor loadout and class setup in MW3

The main thing to note when it comes to the MTZ Interceptor is that its fire rate is noticeably slower than the DM56 and the MCW 6.8, the two that also happen to be the most popular options in the weapon class. As such, a lot of players are probably just not going to like using it. After all, in the history of Call of Duty, semi-auto weapons that fit the DMR 14 archetype are usually the ones that become meta. Nevertheless, the MTZ Interceptor can absolutely be viable in MW3 multiplayer as it can take down players in one-to-two shots from just about all ranges.

Best MTZ Interceptor attachments in MW3

Barrel: MTZ Longshot Pro Barrel

MTZ Longshot Pro Barrel Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Magazine: 20 Round Mag

20 Round Mag Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Rear Grip: Bruen TR-24 Assault Grip

Ultimately, while the MTZ Interceptor might take a bit more skill to use over the other marksman rifles due to its slower fire rate, this set of attachments gives it the best chance to compete. With major boosts in the recoil control and handling departments, as well as a doubled magazine size, you should be able to pick off enemies with ease as long as you’re hitting the chest and above. The Corio Eagleseye 2.5x optic seems to be emerging as a great scope for marksman rifles and a priority unlock for Warzone before season one, but feel free to swap it out for a shorter scope if you find it’s unnecessary for the smaller settings.

Best MTZ Interceptor class setup in MW3

Vest: Infantry Vest or Demolition Vest

Infantry Vest or Demolition Vest Handgun: Renetti

Renetti Tactical: Stim or Stun Grenade

Stim or Stun Grenade Lethal: Frag Grenade or Semtex

Field Equipment: A.C.S., Dead Silence, Munitions Box, or Trophy System

Gloves: Marksman Gloves or Scavenger Gloves

Marksman Gloves or Scavenger Gloves Boots: Running Boots or Stalker Boots

Running Boots or Stalker Boots Gear: EOD Padding, Tac Mask, or Ghost T/V Camo

As has quickly become apparent in MW3, the rest of your loadout mostly comes down to preference as there are a lot of useful perks and pieces of equipment to choose from. If you’re interested in a more standard look that further helps out your ability to win standard gunfights, feel free to use the Infantry Vest with Marksman Gloves, Stalker Boots, and EOD Padding.

Otherwise, the Demolition Vest is an underrated option that allows you to regenerate your throwables and combos seamlessly with the Scavenger Gloves, Running Boots, and Ghost T/V Camo.