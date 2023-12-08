Best DM56 loadout in Warzone season one

Longtime Call of Duty veterans may be familiar with the DMR 14 meta from Verdansk. Heading into 2024, the DM56 might very well be the closest weapon we have seen to that controversial Warzone meta.

On a list of the most dominant weapons in WZ history, the DMR 14 would come first to mind for many fans. It took only one 40-round magazine to wipe out an entire squad of four, and we haven’t seen a marksman rifle meet those standards since then. The closest we got during MW2 was the SO-14 or Tempus Torrent, and those guns never hung around for long.

But Modern Warfare 3 removes most of the visual recoil that plagued long-range weapons in Warzone 2, meaning marksman rifles can finally shine again without obstructing a player’s vision while aiming down sights.

Long-range meta weapons on Urzikstan can take on enemies from 50 meters or even longer comfortably, and the DM56 is the perfect gun for the job. Here’s the best DM56 loadout right now in Warzone season one.

Best DM56 loadout in Warzone

Give this marksman rifle a try. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After the first few shots in the firing range with this loadout, you will know what we mean when we say this weapon is a laser. The DM56 barely moves at all, even when firing at the furthest dummy away, which also translates to the battle royale experience.

Sniper rifles are terrifying in Warzone, especially the KATT-AMR, thanks to its ability to one-shot kill from any range. But players shouldn’t fear going up against a sniper user or any other meta long-range weapon with the DM56 equipped.

Best DM56 attachments in Warzone

Muzzle: VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor Barrel: Prime Lord Heavy Barrel

Prime Lord Heavy Barrel Undebarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Magazine: 40 Round Mag

The primary focus of our loadout is to reduce aiming idle sway, gun kick, and recoil while also increasing damage range and bullet velocity. That’s because while you are using a weapon like this, the best strategy is to get yourself into a power position and rain down bullets on enemies below.

With these attachments, you will only need four shots to the chest to take down an enemy from 25 meters away, or five bullets for an enemy 50 meters away. If you mix in a headshot, that number goes even lower.

We chose to equip the Prime Lord Heavy Barrel and Bruen Heavy Support Grip as they both reduce aiming idle sway, making the weapon move less while firing from a stationary position. The Bruen Heavy Support Grip also improves recoil control and gun kick for a low cost of ADS speed.

Lastly, we went with the VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor to keep you off the mini-map, the 40 Round Mag to handle more than one enemy at once, and the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x to take on enemies across the map.

Best DM56 perks and equipment in Warzone

Perk Package Perk 1: Double Time Perk 2: Sleight of Hand Perk 3: Tempered Perk 4: High Alert

Secondary weapon: Rival-9 or WSP Swarm

Rival-9 or WSP Swarm Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Getting caught in the open on Urzikstan is a nightmare, and you only have a little time to survive thanks to relatively fast time-to-kill speeds. Double Time increases the duration of Tac Sprint and refreshes the action faster, which might save you in a pinch. Along the same lines, Sleight of Hand awards for faster reload times, which is crucial in a fast-paced gunfight.

If you happen to get caught while rotating, a smoke grenade helps create a distraction so you can safely move behind cover. Getting shot isn’t as bad with Tempered as the perk makes it possible to have full armor with two plates instead of three.

When it’s time to go on the offensive, High Alert makes it possible to push without the fear of getting shot from somewhere you don’t know, and frag grenades deal massive damage and push enemies out into the open.

After chipping away at an enemy from long distance with the DM56, we recommend pushing in and finishing the job with a lethal SMG such as the Rival-9 or WSP Swarm.