Best MCW 6.8 loadout in Warzone season one

The MCW 6.8 may not deal the same amount of massive damage as other Marksman Rifles, but the underrated weapon may still be worth adding to your Warzone loadout rotation.

Modern Warfare 3 introduced aftermarket parts and conversion kits to allow players to mix and match weapons to their own preferred play style. After leveling up specific weapons to their max rank, they gain access to a conversion kit that alters the functionality of a weapon.

For example, the Broodmother .45 Kit transforms the WSP-9 from a fast-firing SMG to a hard-hitting AR, or the JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit makes the bulky Pulemyot 762 LMG perform closer to a versatile AR.

So far, most conversion kits have offered compelling new options worth at least trying. But that doesn’t mean every aftermarket part is a winner, and that especially rings true for the MCW 6.8.

Best MCW 6.8 loadout in Warzone 3

The MCW 6.8. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Don’t be fooled by the MCW 6.8 full-auto conversion. The aftermarket part grants massive mobility boosts, but also decreases headshot damage by 52 percent, upper torso by 19 percent, and lower extremities by 10 percent. We recommend leaving this marksman rifle as a single-shot weapon and using the 60 Round Drum to eliminate the need to reload as much.

Our loadout focuses on extending the Marksman Rifle’s damage range as far as possible and ignoring any movement penalties. This weapon already struggles with mobility, so there is no need to make it something it isn’t by trying to make it better in short and medium-range engagements.

Best MCW 6.8 attachments in MW3 Warzone

Muzzle: VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor Barrel: Tempus Predator Precision Barrel

Tempus Predator Precision Barrel Ammunition: 6.8 Wrath Spire Point Rounds

6.8 Wrath Spire Point Rounds Magazine: 60 Round Drum

60 Round Drum Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

The VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor, Tempus Predator Precision Barrel, and 6.8 Wrath Spire Point Rounds all improve bullet velocity and damage range. The suppressor and barrel also help with accuracy.

Additionally, we opted to use a 60-round drum so it’s easier to deal with more enemies at once, and the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x provides cleaner vision at the battlefield rather than the standard iron sights.

Perk Package Perk One: Double Time Perk Two: Sleight of Hand Perk Three: Tempered Perk Four: High Alert

Secondary Weapon: WSP Swarm or Rival-9

WSP Swarm or Rival-9 Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Our preferred combination of perks never changes. It all starts with Double Time, which increases sprint duration and reduces the recharge rate. Next, Sleight of Hand reduces reload time for any weapon you have equipped.

No loadout is complete without Tempered. The powerful perk makes it possible to reach full armor with two plates instead of three. Last on deck, High Alert provides a helpful ping every time an enemy is looking in your direction.

As for equipment items, Frag Grenades come in handy when trying to flush an enemy out from behind an object or finishing an enemy that you downed. Meanwhile, Smoke Grenades are essential for rotating into a new circle or avoiding a gunfight.

Lastly, we recommend using a close-range meta weapon to compliment this loadout such as the WSP Swarm or Rival-9.