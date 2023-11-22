The Holger 556 has staked its claim as the best assault rifle in Modern Warfare 3 in the game’s early days, but its older brother, the Holger 26, has flown under the radar a bit.

This light machine gun is a variant on the deadly-accurate AR and, while it lacks the punch of the other LMGs, it’s slowly finding its place among the meta. Here are the best attachments and class setup for the Holger 26 in MW3.

Best Holger 26 loadout and class setup in MW3

Should LMGs be this accurate? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Holger 26 is a light machine gun variant of the Holger 556 Assault Rifle in MW3. Similar to its AR variant, the Holger 26 has incredible accuracy and limited bullet spread while sporting a high fire rate. Where it mostly loses out is in the overall range category, so we’re looking to boost its effectiveness there first.

Best attachments for Holger 26 in MW3

Barrel : Holger Factory Barrel

: Holger Factory Barrel Muzzle : HMRES Mod Suppressor

: HMRES Mod Suppressor Ammunition : 5.56 Armor Piercing

: 5.56 Armor Piercing Optic : Mk. 3 Reflector

: Mk. 3 Reflector Rear Grip: MORN-20 Grip

Between the Holger Factory Barrel and the 5.56 Armor Piercing, you’ll find the main downside to the Holger 26 is nullified. With these attachments, this LMG can take on any solid AR pick and come out ahead. From here it comes down to how well you can control the weapon’s forgiving recoil.

I chose a suppressor plus the MORN-20 Grip to boost weapon readiness, but this meant the gun kicked more due to lower recoil control. It didn’t hinder me enough to warrant boosting aim assistance again in any other attachment category though. If you’re feeling good about the recoil after this, then grab a laser or shorter stock for a faster sprint-to-fire time.

Best class setup for Holger 26 in MW3

Vest: Gunner Vest

Gunner Vest Secondary: WSP Swarm

WSP Swarm Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Field Upgrade: A.C.S

Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves Gear: Tac Mask

The Gunner Vest is our kit of choice here to deal with the other downside to the Holger 26—ammo. This beast chews through your limited reserves, so deploying with maximum ammo is essential. A faster reload speed for your 60 Round Mag is also necessary as it should be for any LMG. I picked my trusty WSP Swarm as my backup for shorter-range engagements—be sure to focus on mobility and draw speed for this SMG if using it as a secondary. You can swap out the Tac Mask for EOD or Ghost Camo but being able to ignore stuns and flashes and keep your finger on the trigger is critical, so it’s best to play it safe here.