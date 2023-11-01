Modern Warfare 3 Season one: New maps, weapons, and more

Season one of Modern Warfare 3 will mark the first major new content drop into MW3. So here’s everything we know about the first season, including updates on new maps, and more.

It’s that time of year again—new CoD season. Speaking of which, many players are already gearing up to move on from Modern Warfare 2 and set up base camp in Modern Warfare 3.

The direct sequel to 2022’s CoD title, MW3 will follow a familiar trend by treating its player base to new content every few weeks in the form of seasonal drops. Season one has already been announced, so let’s see what Activision has in its Armory.

Modern Warfare 3 season one: New maps

The developers are not resting on their laurels this time around. | Image via Activision.

Thanks to the Oct. 31, 2023 Call of Duty blog, we already know that many new maps are in the pipeline…who knows, maybe even Pipeline itself!

Whereas recent CoD titles have come in for criticism for their purported slow drip feed of new maps and content, MW3 looks like it will increase the content size from the get-go.

It’s been confirmed that season one will launch with “three brand-new Core 6v6 Multiplayer Maps,” as well as extra maps across other game modes. This will help bolster the already sizable roster of maps available at release.

Modern Warfare 3 season one: New game modes

It’s not just maps, new game modes are on the way too. While we don’t know too much about what this entails, it’s exciting given that MW3 is already welcoming back the popular War mode.

So, I wouldn’t be surprised to see a helping of fan favorites such as Gun Game and Gunfight flesh out the playlists.

Modern Warfare 3 season one: New guns

MW3 will surely incorporate a treasure trove of iconic weaponry. | Image via Activision.

Again, while word on new guns is a bit tight-lipped, “free functional weapons” will be part of the season one makeup. It’s quite common for two new weapons to join a new season and be tied to free tiers in the seasonal Battle Pass. Speaking of which.

Modern Warfare 3 season one: Battle Pass

Death, taxes, and a Call of Duty Battle Pass. MW3 will not disembark the highly successful live service model train. A Battle Pass for season one has been confirmed, more than likely offering the usual array of free weapons, skins, COD Points, and various other cosmetics bonuses.

Modern Warfare 3 season one: Warzone 2 Integration

Another integral part of season one is the continued persistence of Warzone integration into the latest CoD title. Warzone 2 still remains, but along with its new Urzikstan map and various other changes, it will welcome a raft of MW3 guns and Operators.