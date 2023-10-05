Warzone’s new map, Urzikstan, looks like Verdansk 2.0 and contains classic CoD maps

Call of Duty: Warzone fans who long for the days of Verdansk may have their prayers answered.

Activision revealed Warzone’s new map, Urzikstan, during the CoD Next livestream today, along with some live gameplay featuring content creators and pros. Early reviews are mixed, but the parallels to Verdansk can’t be ignored.

Urzikstan’s tac map. Image via Activision

Activision describes Urzikstan as “a massive urban battleground with water lanes and desert combat,” but for many, the similarities to Warzone 1’s Verdansk are apparent. There are a lot of buildings for players to hide in, with many urban territories full of tall structures with multiple floors.

As has been the case with previous Warzone maps, Urzikstan contains several older CoD multiplayer maps as points of interest on the map, some named and some unnamed. Some maps spotted so far in the gameplay exhibition include Countdown from CoD 4 and Overwatch from the original MW3 in 2011.

The map is full of buy stations, UAV towers, and features that Warzone fans have come to know. But there’s also more, including a train that can be driven by players and zip lines that travel horizontally between buildings.

There’s going to be a lot to discover in Urzikstan in the months ahead, especially considering that it’s also the playable map for MW3’s Zombies mode, which was also revealed today at CoD Next.

Urzikstan will launch in Warzone in MW3’s season one, which should kick off sometime this December.

About the author