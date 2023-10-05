MW3 Zombies trailer shows off open-world gameplay for up to 24 players 

This is like a combination of several modes.

Zombies attacking CoD players in MW3.
Image via Activision

The first look at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies has finally been revealed, and it’s a new experience for the franchise.

MW3 Zombies looks like a combination of Treyarch’s Outbreak and Infinity Ward’s DMZ. The open world map is also Warzone’s new map, and up to 24 players will squad up and work together to complete objectives against the horde.

MW3’s Zombies will have its own narrative, open-world missions, and progression between matches. This is way different from traditional round-based Zombies, but there’s plenty for CoD fans to sink their teeth into here, especially considering the mode will likely evolve over time.

Squads can be as big as six, meaning four squads of six can play at one time. But you can also drop in solo, or with as many or as few players as you want, so the experience will be customizable in every match.

Treyarch also revealed the Tac Map for the Zombies mode, Operation Deadbolt, and it’s also a bit of a reveal for Warzone. The new map coming in season one will be playable in Zombies at launch.

Warzone's new map, and the MW3 Zombies map overhead.
Warzone’s new map is also Zombies map. Image via Activision

Wonder Weapon? Yup, MW3 Zombies has that, too. It’s called the Scorcher and it looks absolutely wild, as it can blow up huge swaths of zombies but also the alternate fire can launch you into the air to get you out of harm’s way.

MW3 Zombies will launch alongside MW3 on Nov. 10 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Battle.net.

