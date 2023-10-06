All changes coming to Warzone in MW3 season one

Warzone has seen countless changes over its lifetime, and with MW3 almost ready to be on every game console or PC in the coming weeks, it’s time for more. MW3 season one is set to overhaul and tweak a long list of Warzone elements, so let’s get into it.

From UI to quality of life, Activision has gone all out on Warzone alongside MW3’s arrival. Players can expect tons of new features that’ll provide new elements to gameplay, and likely spice up combat in the process.

There will be new maps with different explorable areas for gamers to traverse, according to CoD blog posts. Just prepare to get sniped from anywhere in the opening weeks, there’ll be a ton of spots you don’t know.

All changes in Warzone for MW3

The old-school but classic minimap will return featuring red dots all over the place. Players who’ve dabbled in multiplayer will be all too used to this minimap.

Prepare to get a hold of some suppressors for your weapons. You’ll need them.

Loot will feature slight changes with new colors for custom weapons. Players will be able to determine the rarity of each weapon once again, by looking at its color as they pick it up.

Backpacks will be able to carry your ammo as always, but this season Activision has implemented dedicated ammo slots meant for specific types of bullets.

Players can look forward to gas mask animations, which means your mask will automatically appear on your face once you’ve placed it in your loadout. Fear not, it can be taken off. You just need to drop it.

Pistols will now become the go-to once you’re climbing ladders and swimming, meaning you’ll be able to take duels while trying to paddle deeper into the circle.

Circle pacing

Due to how large and dense Urzikstan was, the devs have given the map a few tweaks. The circle pacing has been changed to push players into faster-paced battles, meaning fights will be frequent.

New features in Warzone

Players can look forward to things like horizontal ziplines, which will help them get from A to B in a pinch. This will help players hop from building to building as opponents climb the stairs beneath them.

So keeping a teammate in the building next door might become a viable option when you’re trying to take out a team trapped in a tower.

Thanks to MW3 season one, players will now be able to test out a drivable train. Players can take this train any way they want, as long as it’s on the tracks, of course. You’ll be able to access a UAV tower and a buy station while on the train, and if you’re looking to stop the train in its tracks, you can use the handbrake at the back.

New Warzone perks

The newest season has perks galore for gamers to enjoy. Each one is tailored to a Warzone experience and is exclusive to this game mode.

Shrouded : Smoke grenades are automatically dropped when downed

: Smoke grenades are automatically dropped when downed Irradiated : When in Gas, players will move faster and take less damage

: When in Gas, players will move faster and take less damage Resolute : When damaged, players’ movement speed will increase

: When damaged, players’ movement speed will increase Combat Scout: Once an enemy is hit with a bullet, it’ll ping their location

Gulag changes in Warzone

The overtime flag capture has now been changed to an exfil Ascender placed in the middle of the map.

Public events can now take place inside the Gulag. This means players will get to have a crack at Cash Grab and Locked and Loaded Weapons events in the middle of their Gulag gameplay.

Not only that but night vision Gulag is now a thing. This means the Gulag will go completely dark, forcing players to turn on their night vision to survive.

New maps

Urzikstan will be the main map in the Warzone rotation, but you’ll be able to test out Vondel in the battle royal game mode alongside it.

Resurgence will also feature Vondel, but Ashika Island will return to take its rightful place in the map pool, and Plunder will only feature Urzikstan.

