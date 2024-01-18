Category:
The best HRM-9 loadout in Warzone season one

There's a new best SMG in town.
HRM-9 in MW3
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The WSP Swarm escaped unscathed from a nerf in the MW3 Season One Reloaded update, but Sledgehammer Games did the next best thing by introducing a new competitor in the form of the HRM-9.

The CoD: MW3 devs describe the HRM-9 as a “light yet stable 9mm submachine gun for close-quarters combat and putting down enemies quickly.” An impressive combination of mobility and handling, paired with the ability to easily shred through enemies, makes Warzone’s latest SMG an immediate contender.

Here is everything you need to know about maximizing the lethal SMG’s untapped potential in the best HRM-9 build for Warzone.

Best HRM-9 loadout in Warzone 3

HRM-9 loadout
The Grau returns to Warzone…sort of. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Based on weapon stats, the HRM-9 has a time-to-kill speed of 612 milliseconds in Warzone. That TTK extends out to 20 meters, while the WSP Swarm’s 605 millisecond TTK only goes out to around six meters.

The HRM-9 is arguably the best short-range meta weapon in Season One Reloaded, especially after other contenders like the ISO-9MM got nerfed in the most recent update.

Best HRM-9 build in Warzone

  • Muzzle: L4R Flash Hider
  • Barrel: Princeps Long Barrel
  • Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop
  • Stock: Folding Stock
  • Magazine: 50 Round Drum
The HRM-9 suffers from a difficult-to-control recoil pattern, so our loadout focuses on improving accuracy without losing mobility. To start, The L4R Flash Hider and Folding Stock improves recoil and gun kick control. Meanwhile, the Princeps Long Barrel improves bullet velocity and range and removes some aiming idle sway.

Next, to keep up with other close-range meta options, the DR-6 Handstop provides improved handling and mobility at the small cost of hip-fire spread and aim walking steadiness.

A 30-round magazine is not enough to take down multiple enemies with 300 health fully armored, so we recommend bumping that ammo count up to 50. Finally, don’t worry about using an attachment slot on an optic as the HRM-9’s iron sights resemble the Grau’s iconic, clean sightline from the original Warzone.

Best HRM-9 perks and equipment in Warzone

  • Perk Package
    • Perk One: Double Time
    • Perk Two: E.O.D.
    • Perk Three: Tempered
    • Perk Four: High Alert
  • Secondary weapon: RAM-7 or KATT-AMR
  • Lethal: Frag Grenade
  • Tactical: Smoke Grenade
Our custom Perk Package is designed to increase mobility and make your operator harder to kill with how fast the TTK can sometimes feel. Let’s start with Double Time, which increases the tac-sprint duration and reduces its refresh rate. Next, E.O.D. received a buff in Season One Reloaded, so enemies can only do a max of 120 damage with a grenade when the perk is equipped.

We believe that Tempered is the best perk in Warzone as it makes it possible to achieve full armor with two plates instead of three. To round out the package, High Alert counters Warzone’s fast time-to-kill speeds by providing you with a warning when an enemy is looking in your direction.

The SMG goes best with a long-range meta weapon like the RAM-7 or KATT-AMR.

Finally, frag grenades and smoke grenades make for a great one-two punch to finish off a downed enemy or escape a gunfight.

