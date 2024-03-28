How to unlock the FJX Horus in MW3 and Warzone

The first of four new guns added in Modern Warfare 3’s season three is the ninth submachine gun in the game, and it sounds like it could be a new favorite for many.

Recommended Videos

The FJX Horus, otherwise known as the MP9 in most other games, is described as “an ultra-compact SMG with best-in-class CQC damage and mobility.” Traditionally, it’s not the best at range, but it could easily become a meta choice for up-close engagements in Warzone.

So, how do you go about acquiring the new SMG? Here’s everything there is to know about how and when you can unlock the FJX Horus SMG in MW3 and Warzone.

How to get the FJX Horus in MW3 and Warzone

Grind the pass for all its loot. Image via Activision

The FJX Horus can be unlocked in Sector Eight of the MW3 season three battle pass. It can be seen above and in the in-game battle pass in the top left Sector of the map.

To unlock the FJX Horus, unlock Sectors One, Three, and Five before getting into Sector Eight. Once there, unlock all of the items within the Sector to gain access to the new SMG in MW3 and Warzone.

“Versatility is the name of the game with this machine pistol SMG, a favorite of those who like to pack a punch on the run,” Activision said in the CoD blog about the new gun. “This weapon has an incredible fire rate and class-leading mobility, and handling help mitigates the recoil control.”

What’s especially cool about the FJX Horus is that it’s the first new weapon that will also be available and unlockable in Warzone Mobile, if you own the battle pass in either of the games, so players can unlock it and work through its 18 levels of progression from anywhere.

How will you unlock the gun? Image via Activision

Once unlocked, the FJX Horus will be available in MW3 multiplayer, MW3 Zombies, Warzone, and Warzone Mobile, so it’s worth the trouble of ranking up and unlocking to add another weapon to your arsenal across a multitude of game modes.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more