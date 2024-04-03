Category:
CoD

MW3 Rebirth Island countdown: Exact start time and release date

Rebirth Island is coming back to CoD: MW3.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Apr 3, 2024 09:17 am
An overhead image of Rebirth Island in Warzone.
Image via Activision

Get ready for fast-paced Warzone action because Rebirth Island is finally returning to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 in its Season three update.

Recommended Videos

Personally, I can’t wait to return to the MW3 Rebirth Island. The smaller map size means more players per square than in other Warzone battlegrounds, and the overall close-quarter combat experience is unmatched in CoDMW3’s Rebirth Island.

What time does Rebirth Island come out in MW3?

Rebirth Island
It’s good to be back. Image via Activision

Rebirth Island’s exact release date in MW3 is estimated to be April 3, at 11am CT. It will be included in MW3’s Season 3 update, which is filled with various new content.

WeeksDaysHoursMinutesSeconds
0
:
0
:
0
1
:
4
2
:
4
7

Depending on MW3‘s maintenance schedule, exact release dates for patches may delayed by an hour or two.

North America and Oceania MW3 Rebirth Island release dates and times

  • Hawaii: 6am HST on April 3
  • Alaska: 8am AKDT on April 3
  • Los Angeles: 9am PDT on April 3
  • Mountain time zone: 10am MDT on April 3
  • Central time zone: 11am CT on April 3
  • New York: 12pm EDT on April 3
  • Nova Scotia, Puerto Rico: 1pm ADT on April 3
  • São Paulo, Brazil: 1pm BRT on April 3
  • Sydney, Australia: 3am AEDT on April 4

Europe and Asia MW3 Rebirth Island release dates and times

  • London, England: 5pm BST on April 3
  • Paris, France: 6pm CEST on April 3
  • Istanbul, Turkey: 7pm TRT on April 3
  • Seoul, South Korea: 1am KST on April 4

What is new in MW3 Season 3? All the confirmed features in the update

Rebirth Island promotional image in CoD.
And Island is reborn. Image via Activision

Rebirth Island’s return takes the crown in MW3 Season three, but there are plenty of new features that will also make their way into the game.

Several new 6v6 maps like 6 Star and Emergency will be available at Season three’s launch, with more like Checkpoint and Grime coming mid-season, alongside MW3 Season 3 Reloaded. Regarding new weapons, I’m looking forward to the FJX Horus SMG and the MORS sniper rifle, which the Gladiator knife will complement.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Warzone celebrates Rebirth Island return with awesome stunt at actual Alcatraz prison
Rebirth Island
Category: CoD
CoD
Warzone celebrates Rebirth Island return with awesome stunt at actual Alcatraz prison
Matt Porter Matt Porter Apr 3, 2024
Read Article CoD Warzone Mobile April 2 patch notes: All updates, changes, Android optimizations
Three characters stand on the edge of a plane ramp ready to drop into CoD Warzone.
Category: CoD
CoD
CoD Warzone Mobile April 2 patch notes: All updates, changes, Android optimizations
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Why is Ranked Play down in MW3?
CoD operators take aim at enemies on the new map Rio in MW3 Season One Reloaded.
Category: CoD
CoD
Why is Ranked Play down in MW3?
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Warzone celebrates Rebirth Island return with awesome stunt at actual Alcatraz prison
Rebirth Island
Category: CoD
CoD
Warzone celebrates Rebirth Island return with awesome stunt at actual Alcatraz prison
Matt Porter Matt Porter Apr 3, 2024
Read Article CoD Warzone Mobile April 2 patch notes: All updates, changes, Android optimizations
Three characters stand on the edge of a plane ramp ready to drop into CoD Warzone.
Category: CoD
CoD
CoD Warzone Mobile April 2 patch notes: All updates, changes, Android optimizations
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Why is Ranked Play down in MW3?
CoD operators take aim at enemies on the new map Rio in MW3 Season One Reloaded.
Category: CoD
CoD
Why is Ranked Play down in MW3?
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 2, 2024
Author
Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan is a Staff Writer and Fortnite Lead at Dot Esports. Gökhan graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since been with Dot Esports. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming, while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.