MW3 Rebirth Island countdown: Exact start time and release date

Get ready for fast-paced Warzone action because Rebirth Island is finally returning to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 in its Season three update.

Personally, I can’t wait to return to the MW3 Rebirth Island. The smaller map size means more players per square than in other Warzone battlegrounds, and the overall close-quarter combat experience is unmatched in CoD: MW3’s Rebirth Island.

What time does Rebirth Island come out in MW3?

It’s good to be back. Image via Activision

Rebirth Island’s exact release date in MW3 is estimated to be April 3, at 11am CT. It will be included in MW3’s Season 3 update, which is filled with various new content.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 0 : 0 1 : 4 2 : 4 7

Depending on MW3‘s maintenance schedule, exact release dates for patches may delayed by an hour or two.

North America and Oceania MW3 Rebirth Island release dates and times

Hawaii: 6am HST on April 3

6am HST on April 3 Alaska: 8am AKDT on April 3

8am AKDT on April 3 Los Angeles: 9am PDT on April 3

9am PDT on April 3 Mountain time zone: 10am MDT on April 3

10am MDT on April 3 Central time zone: 11am CT on April 3

11am CT on April 3 New York: 12pm EDT on April 3

12pm EDT on April 3 Nova Scotia, Puerto Rico : 1pm ADT on April 3

: 1pm ADT on April 3 São Paulo, Brazil: 1pm BRT on April 3

1pm BRT on April 3 Sydney, Australia: 3am AEDT on April 4

Europe and Asia MW3 Rebirth Island release dates and times

London, England: 5pm BST on April 3

5pm BST on April 3 Paris, France: 6pm CEST on April 3

6pm CEST on April 3 Istanbul, Turkey: 7pm TRT on April 3

7pm TRT on April 3 Seoul, South Korea: 1am KST on April 4

What is new in MW3 Season 3? All the confirmed features in the update

And Island is reborn. Image via Activision

Rebirth Island’s return takes the crown in MW3 Season three, but there are plenty of new features that will also make their way into the game.

Several new 6v6 maps like 6 Star and Emergency will be available at Season three’s launch, with more like Checkpoint and Grime coming mid-season, alongside MW3 Season 3 Reloaded. Regarding new weapons, I’m looking forward to the FJX Horus SMG and the MORS sniper rifle, which the Gladiator knife will complement.

